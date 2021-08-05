checkAd

MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ Lead Compound MYMD-1 Shown to Suppress a Major Cause of Death in COVID-19 in Human Cell Study

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 16:30  |  30   |   |   

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) (“MyMD” or “the Company”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms, today announced that a human cell research study of lead clinical compound MYMD-1 found the drug to be effective in suppressing the cytokine storm, a major cause of severity and death in COVID-19 patients.

Accumulating evidence suggests that an increased level of inflammatory mediators, including cytokines, are associated with the severity of COVID-19.1 Cytokine storm causes an overreaction of the immune system that can cause the body to attack its own tissues and organs, leading to a high proportion of deaths from COVID-19.

“MYMD-1’s potential ability to stop one of the leading causes of death in COVID-19 is among the most exciting developments in our research to date,” said Chris Chapman, M.D., President, Director and Chief Medical Officer of MyMD. “MYMD-1 regulates the immuno-metabolic system by modulating numerous pro-inflammatory cell signaling molecules called cytokines. The primary cytokine that MYMD-1 inhibits is TNF-α (tumor necrosis factor alpha). MYMD-1 has been shown in laboratory tests of human cells to block TNF-α production – and the cytokine storm of COVID-19 that it produces – which have been implicated in causing injury and death from the coronavirus disease.

“MYMD-1 was first developed for the treatment of autoimmune and age-related diseases including extending human lifespan, but its mechanism of action offers potential therapeutic benefit for COVID-19 conditions,” Dr. Chapman continued.

“Along with our focus on extending healthy lifespan, treatment for COVID-19-related complications is now a cornerstone of our clinical development plan for MYMD-1.”

COVID-19 Associated Depression

MYMD-1 may also be effective as a therapy for COVID-19-associated depression. MyMD is collaborating with a major medical school for a Phase 2 clinical trial to investigate the effectiveness of MYMD-1 to treat immune mediated depression and cytokine elevation in patients affected with COVID-19. As a COVID-19-related therapy, MYMD-1 has the potential to move rapidly toward FDA approval through a special emergency program created to move new treatments into the clinic as quickly as possible.

Seite 1 von 3
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ Lead Compound MYMD-1 Shown to Suppress a Major Cause of Death in COVID-19 in Human Cell Study MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) (“MyMD” or “the Company”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms, today announced that a human cell research …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
bluebird bio, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Lemonade Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ Lead Compound MYMD-1 Shows Commonality in Comparative Study with FDA-Approved Anti-Inflammatory and Anti-Autoimmune Drugs Used for Arthritis, Colitis and Dermatitis
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces New Data from Comparative Study on Lead Compound MYMD-1
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten