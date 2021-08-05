MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ Lead Compound MYMD-1 Shown to Suppress a Major Cause of Death in COVID-19 in Human Cell Study

Accumulating evidence suggests that an increased level of inflammatory mediators, including cytokines, are associated with the severity of COVID-19. 1 Cytokine storm causes an overreaction of the immune system that can cause the body to attack its own tissues and organs, leading to a high proportion of deaths from COVID-19.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) (“MyMD” or “the Company”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms, today announced that a human cell research study of lead clinical compound MYMD-1 found the drug to be effective in suppressing the cytokine storm, a major cause of severity and death in COVID-19 patients.

“MYMD-1’s potential ability to stop one of the leading causes of death in COVID-19 is among the most exciting developments in our research to date,” said Chris Chapman, M.D., President, Director and Chief Medical Officer of MyMD. “MYMD-1 regulates the immuno-metabolic system by modulating numerous pro-inflammatory cell signaling molecules called cytokines. The primary cytokine that MYMD-1 inhibits is TNF-α (tumor necrosis factor alpha). MYMD-1 has been shown in laboratory tests of human cells to block TNF-α production – and the cytokine storm of COVID-19 that it produces – which have been implicated in causing injury and death from the coronavirus disease.

“MYMD-1 was first developed for the treatment of autoimmune and age-related diseases including extending human lifespan, but its mechanism of action offers potential therapeutic benefit for COVID-19 conditions,” Dr. Chapman continued.

“Along with our focus on extending healthy lifespan, treatment for COVID-19-related complications is now a cornerstone of our clinical development plan for MYMD-1.”

COVID-19 Associated Depression

MYMD-1 may also be effective as a therapy for COVID-19-associated depression. MyMD is collaborating with a major medical school for a Phase 2 clinical trial to investigate the effectiveness of MYMD-1 to treat immune mediated depression and cytokine elevation in patients affected with COVID-19. As a COVID-19-related therapy, MYMD-1 has the potential to move rapidly toward FDA approval through a special emergency program created to move new treatments into the clinic as quickly as possible.