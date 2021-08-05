GD Entertainment & Technology (GDET) Deploys Multi-Faceted Marketing Campaign for Crypto-Fiat Innovation Dreamcard

Fort Lee, New Jersey, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GD Entertainment and Technology (OTC Pink: GDET) (“GDET” or the “Company”) ( https://gdetco.com ) , a Company focused on high growth industries related to the Crypto Space, is pleased to announce that it has officially launched its Dreamcard , the world’s first Crypto/Fiat Dual Debit/Credit Card, containing a dual-chip and issued as a notably sleek polished metal card, and it traditional single debit/fiat/reloadable model.

Celebrities/ Influencers

Membership Groups

Charities

Retail single users

Celebrity/Influencer based marketing will focus on leveraging significant fan/follower base in an impactful manner in a model that involves a revenue share as fans/followers purchase the Dreamcard with the Image of their choice.

Our team has identified a charitable marketing strategy which works seamlessly with individuals who give to Charities, and the Charitable Organizations with large mailing lists to direct market to donors, an offer for a specially designed Dreamcard with the Image imprinted onto the Card, to donate passively every time the card is used.

Membership Enterprises, like Casinos, Country Clubs, Affinity groups, etc. can issue the Dreamcard to extend a higher Quality Card to Its elite VIP members which represent the look of the Group and add value along with greater exposure to the Institution involved, of course our “Dual Fiat/Crypto” is being marketed directly into Groups that accept both forms of payments, which is a product no other offers.

Lastly, the Retail Market will attract a customer base that desires to make a statement with their card on a more personal level. Perhaps it’s a picture of a loved one, a logo, a fashion statement, or just about any photographic representation they desire. The Company is launching a sleek, personalized alternative to the everyday plain looking visa/mastercard. The Company is launching a direct social media, targeted direct marketing into this segment for maximum results.

Lawrence Adams, Company CEO stated,” It's amazing how creative the public at large is when you offer a platform for them. We just want to have a vibrant market that allows just that, while monetizing the Dreamcard for our shareholders”.

About GDET:

GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products worldwide. The company currently has one operating subsidiary, DreamCard, a high-end metal card that personalizes debit and credit cards for a fee, allows users to create a customizable debit or credit card using its state-of the-art online platform, and also customizes Specialty Cards for the Customer Loyalty and Affinity Networks. Dreamcard simply takes an existing debit or credit card and transfer its data and EMV chip into a new metal, 24karat or Stainless-Steel card of the cardholders design and ships it to the holder. DreamCard in a secure seamless transaction. The Company redesigned and relaunched the website in July 2020, www.Dreamcard.cc with a completely improved back-end business portal which makes the User experience much friendlier and more streamlined. The Company markets to the business enterprises that promote commerce to members with a VIP card to accent the importance of member. Casinos and Affinity Networks are our largest consumers.