-Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Demand Rising as Industries Turn to Sustainable Energy Sources: Fact MR

- The nano crystalline soft magnetic materials market study by Fact.MR offers compelling insights into key growth drivers and restraints impacting the growth trajectory through 2031. The survey offers nano crystalline soft magnetic materials demand outlook and studies opportunities existing in key segments, including radiation and monitoring products and detectors. It also highlights key strategies adopted by market players to increase product sales.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: As per latest Fact.MR analysis, the nano crystalline soft magnetic materials market was estimated to be worth US$ 365 Mn in 2020. With integration of power electronics in the automotive sector, the market is forecast to expand at a strong CAGR of 9.5% between 2021 and 2031.

Nano crystalline soft magnetic materials are key to efficient operation of next generation power electronics and electrical machines such as motors and generators.

The robust growth in sales of nano crystalline soft magnetic materials market can be attributed to their demand across various industries such as automotive, electronics, semiconductor and transmission.

The unique mechanical, chemical and quantum properties of nano crystalline soft magnetic materials make them ideal for various applications, ranging from transformers and electric vehicles to inverter devices.

These materials help in reducing dimensions of electronic components, improving their efficiency and reducing weight and costs without compromising on their magnet performance.

Sales of nano crystalline soft magnetic materials are soaring with increasing adoption of high frequency transformers and reactors in power generation. These soft magnetic materials exhibit high permeability and enhanced saturation flux density along with low core loss, high temperature resistance and high frequency characteristics.

With the expansion of electric automotive industry, demand for soft magnetic materials skyrocketed. As these soft magnetic materials help to reduce vehicle weight, they are being extensively used in motor driven systems.

Manufacturers are continuously focusing on developing soft magnetic components with high performance and low energy losses at comparatively low costs.

By application, transformers segment leads the market. Growing demand for electricity and expansion of transmission and distribution network will bolster the sales of nano crystalline soft magnetic materials.

