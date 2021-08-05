checkAd

DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH announces HGB figures (unaudited) as of June 30, 2021 (news with additional features)

05.08.2021 / 16:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Press release - Figures as of 30.06.2021 according to HGB - gross accounting, preliminary and unaudited
 
  • LION SMART GMBH reports significant increase in sales revenue (+40.6 % to €9.072 million; gross accounting) and total output (+42.9 %) compared to the previous year
  • Successful Completion of development contract with Tier 1 supplier.
  • EBITDA (€-884 thousand) and EBIT (€-1,049 thousand) negative due to one-time expenses - see below (approx. € 405 thousand). Due to continued investment in rapid expansion of our business.
  • Internal further development of the LIGHT Battery is progressing rapidly- (LION Smart LIGHT Battery Tech Talk - YouTube).
  • Possible new development project with tier 1 supplier not agreed yet.
  • High due diligence expenses in connection with the acquisition of technology and production licences from BMW AG with the aim of Lion becoming a battery manufacturer. Agreement with BMW AG is hopefully expected in the course of the third quarter 2021, plus further investment in Sales and Marketing.
  • LION Smart in talks with OEM's and other companies regarding development projects in the field of immersion cooling applications.
  • Better second half of 2021 expected - but some rising procurement prices and Corona effects linger.

- Revenues of €9.072 million (gross) compared to €6.453 million (gross) in the same period of the previous year, dominated by revenues in the Integration Business area
- EBIT and EBITDA burdened by one-off expenses around customer project Tier 1 Supplier (€0.158 million) as well as in the area of certifications (TISAX and IATF) €0.02 million and high due diligence expenses (€0.113 million)
- Operating cash flow negative at €-0.615 million (31.12.2020: €-0.384 million)
 
Preliminary figures in € million Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q1-Q2 2021 cumulative Q1-Q2 2020 cumulative Change YoY cumulative
Revenues/Sales 6.463 4.416 9.072 6.449 +2.623
Total Performance 6.514 4.416 9.223 6.449 +2.774
EBITDA -0.677 0.083 -0.884 0.290 - 1.174
Quarterly results -0.760 0.041 -1.035 0.231 -1.266
