LION SMART GMBH reports significant increase in sales revenue (+40.6 % to €9.072 million; gross accounting) and total output (+42.9 %) compared to the previous year

Successful Completion of development contract with Tier 1 supplier.

EBITDA (€-884 thousand) and EBIT (€-1,049 thousand) negative due to one-time expenses - see below (approx. € 405 thousand). Due to continued investment in rapid expansion of our business.

Internal further development of the LIGHT Battery is progressing rapidly- ( LION Smart LIGHT Battery Tech Talk - YouTube ).

Possible new development project with tier 1 supplier not agreed yet.

High due diligence expenses in connection with the acquisition of technology and production licences from BMW AG with the aim of Lion becoming a battery manufacturer. Agreement with BMW AG is hopefully expected in the course of the third quarter 2021, plus further investment in Sales and Marketing.

LION Smart in talks with OEM's and other companies regarding development projects in the field of immersion cooling applications.

Better second half of 2021 expected - but some rising procurement prices and Corona effects linger.

Preliminary figures in € million Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q1-Q2 2021 cumulative Q1-Q2 2020 cumulative Change YoY cumulative Revenues/Sales 6.463 4.416 9.072 6.449 +2.623 Total Performance 6.514 4.416 9.223 6.449 +2.774 EBITDA -0.677 0.083 -0.884 0.290 - 1.174 Quarterly results -0.760 0.041 -1.035 0.231 -1.266

Figures as of 30.06.2021 according to HGB - gross accountingpreliminary and unauditedof €9.072 million (gross) compared to €6.453 million (gross) in the same period of the previous year, dominated by revenues in the Integration Business areaburdened by one-off expenses around customer project Tier 1 Supplier (€0.158 million) as well as in the area of certifications (TISAX and IATF) €0.02 million and high due diligence expenses (€0.113 million)negative at €-0.615 million (31.12.2020: €-0.384 million)