DGAP-News LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH announces HGB figures (unaudited) as of June 30, 2021
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Press release - Figures as of 30.06.2021 according to HGB - gross accounting, preliminary and unaudited
- Revenues of €9.072 million (gross) compared to €6.453 million (gross) in the same period of the previous year, dominated by revenues in the Integration Business area
- EBIT and EBITDA burdened by one-off expenses around customer project Tier 1 Supplier (€0.158 million) as well as in the area of certifications (TISAX and IATF) €0.02 million and high due diligence expenses (€0.113 million)
- Operating cash flow negative at €-0.615 million (31.12.2020: €-0.384 million)
- LION SMART GMBH reports significant increase in sales revenue (+40.6 % to €9.072 million; gross accounting) and total output (+42.9 %) compared to the previous year
- Successful Completion of development contract with Tier 1 supplier.
- EBITDA (€-884 thousand) and EBIT (€-1,049 thousand) negative due to one-time expenses - see below (approx. € 405 thousand). Due to continued investment in rapid expansion of our business.
- Internal further development of the LIGHT Battery is progressing rapidly- (LION Smart LIGHT Battery Tech Talk - YouTube).
- Possible new development project with tier 1 supplier not agreed yet.
- High due diligence expenses in connection with the acquisition of technology and production licences from BMW AG with the aim of Lion becoming a battery manufacturer. Agreement with BMW AG is hopefully expected in the course of the third quarter 2021, plus further investment in Sales and Marketing.
- LION Smart in talks with OEM's and other companies regarding development projects in the field of immersion cooling applications.
- Better second half of 2021 expected - but some rising procurement prices and Corona effects linger.
|Preliminary figures in € million
|Q2 2021
|Q2 2020
|Q1-Q2 2021 cumulative
|Q1-Q2 2020 cumulative
|Change YoY cumulative
|Revenues/Sales
|6.463
|4.416
|9.072
|6.449
|+2.623
|Total Performance
|6.514
|4.416
|9.223
|6.449
|+2.774
|EBITDA
|-0.677
|0.083
|-0.884
|0.290
|- 1.174
|Quarterly results
|-0.760
|0.041
|-1.035
|0.231
|-1.266
