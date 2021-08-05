Schaltbau Holding AG: Newly structured Syndicated Credit Agreement includes ESG component

Better conditions and greater flexibility for EUR 150 million syndicated credit line New agreement signed with UniCredit Bank and Commerzbank as book runners, KfW leaves syndicate ESG component integrated in agreement for first time - target achievement reduces credit costs

Munich, 5 August 2021 - In view of its significantly improved profitability and balance sheet structure, Schaltbau Holding AG [ISIN DE000A2NBTL2] has signed a new Syndicated Credit Agreement with UniCredit Bank AG and Commerzbank AG as book runners. Moreover, DZ Bank AG, Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen, Oldenburgische Landesbank AG and Deutsche Bank AG are all involved as mandated lead arrangers or lead arrangers. Schaltbau will utilise the new Syndicated Credit Agreement to repay the existing agreement amounting to EUR 172 million prior to the due date. KfW is no longer part of the syndicate. The new agreement comprises revolving credit lines amounting to EUR 150 million with a term of three years and options to extend for up to two further years at substantially better conditions and without major restrictions on the use of the funds. For the first time, Schaltbau has entered into a credit agreement that includes an ESG component. Based on the annual Ecovadis sustainability rating, Schaltbau Holding AG can reduce the cost of the credit by achieving predefined targets.

"Sustainability and good, responsible corporate governance are part of our management principles and we strive to continuously improve," said Dr Jürgen Brandes, CEO of Schaltbau Holding AG. "The fact that we can also cut our credit financing costs by improving our sustainability rating is an additional bonus."

New Syndicated Credit Agreement with highly flexible financing

In the past, Schaltbau utilised its credit line in the context of liquidity management, for guarantees on major projects and to pre-finance projects. The new agreement, however, does not stipulate any significant restrictions on the use of the funds.