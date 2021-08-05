checkAd

EQUITY ALERT Rosen Law Firm Encourages Generac Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – GNRC

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) resulting from allegations that Generac may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Generac securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2139.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On July 29, 2021, Generac recalled several generator models after multiple reports of fingers being injured in the machines, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). According to the CPSC, “Generac has received eight reports of injuries, seven resulting in finger amputations and one in finger crushing.” The generators were sold at major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online from June 2013 through June 2021.

On this news, Generac’s stock price fell $31.04 per share, or 7%, from its July 28, 2021 closing price over the next three trading days to close at $400.00 per share on August 2, 2021, damaging investors.

