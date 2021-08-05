Asante Gold Raises C$80 Million at C$0.70 Per Share to Finance the Acquisition of the Bibiani Mine
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE/ FRANKFURT:1A9/U.S.OTC:ASGOF) (“Asante” or the "Company"), to
clarify our Press Release dated August 4, 2021, announces that it has accepted Subscription Receipts from accredited investors for C$80,000,000 at a price of C$0.70, which on completion will
convert to 118,857,143 Asante common shares. A finder’s fee of 4% of the total subscription receipts is payable in shares. No new control blocks will be created as a result of this financing.
We are also happy to welcome two cornerstone investors to our share register and our Advisory Board:
- Emiral Resources, represented by founder and Board member Mr. Boris Ivanov, a UAE based group of companies engaged in mineral exploration and
production in various parts of Africa, and in consulting and engineering services for the oil & gas industry worldwide; and
- Fujairah Holdings, represented by Mohammad Al Othman, CEO, a global investment firm that manages a diversified investment portfolio dedicated to
generating steady returns and prudently growing capital through a disciplined investment process. Fujairah Holdings is based in Al Hilal City, Emirate of Fujairah.
"Douglas R. MacQuarrie"
President and CEO
About Asante Gold Corporation
Asante is a pure gold exploration and development company with a high-quality portfolio of projects in Ghana, Africa’s largest and safest gold producer. Asante is focused on developing high margin gold projects including the Bibiani and Kubi Gold development projects located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. Asante has an experienced and skilled team of mine finders, builders and operators, with more than 24Moz of gold resources and reserves discovered and developed in Ghana. Asante is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has announced plans to co-list its shares in Ghana. Asante is also exploring its Keyhole, Fahiakoba and Betenase projects for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana’s Golden Triangle. Additional information is available on our web site at: www.asantegold.com
