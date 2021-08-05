checkAd

Update Todos Medical Receives Trademark Notice of Allowance from USPTO for Its 3CL Protease Inhibitor Dietary Supplement Tollovid

globenewswire
05.08.2021   

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced it has received a notice of allowance from the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for a trademark for the Company’s proprietary supplement Tollovid. The Company received a Certificate of Free Sale (CFS) for the 5-day high dose regimen of Tollovid from the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) in April 2021.

This USPTO notice of allowance underscores the desire in the marketplace for Tollovid, especially given its high dose, 5-day formulation that helps to support and maintain healthy immune function. Tollovid is a potent botanical, delayed release, bioavailable 3CL protease inhibitor. The Company’s lower dose, delayed release, daily-use formulation Tollovid Daily received a CFS from the US FDA in July 2021, including the critical 3CL protease inhibitor claim. Tollovid has high 3CL protease inhibitor activity than Tollovid Daily.

The Company is currently completing marketing plans for the US distribution of Tollovid (high dose, 5-day formulation) and Tollovid Daily (lower dose, daily use formulation), and has made Tollovid available to the market in the United States via www.MyTollovid.com and via The Alchemist Kitchen (https://www.thealchemistskitchen.com/products/tollovid), its  SoHo, NYC based retail distribution partner that specializes in best of breed herbal supplements. The Company is working closely with the Alchemist Kitchen to implement best practices from a customer service perspective as it relates to the compliant use of botanical products to help support proper immune function.

“We are making diligent, regulatory compliant progress in terms of bringing our 3CL protease-related ‘Tollo’-branded technologies to the marketplace,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “It is clear that we have carved out a niche in the marketplace for 3CL protease inhibitor products, and that interest in these products is growing rapidly heading into the second half of 2021. We intend to remain fully regulatory compliant, and will seek to add additional data to the claims we ultimately intend to make for our various ‘Tollo’ branded products as we move forward in the second half of 2021 under the current uncertain market conditions. We intend to have both our Tollovid and Tollovid Daily products available on a first come first serve basis for their individual use cases in August 2021. We believe the second half of 2021 will be an extremely vibrant period for the development of 3CL protease inhibitors with significant human exposure data, and we firmly believe there is no other company in the world ahead of Todos Medical in this arena.”

