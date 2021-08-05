checkAd

DGAP-News ZEAL Network SE: Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE

05.08.2021 / 16:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE
Publication of the Half-Year Report as of 30 June 2021

(Hamburg, 5 August 2021) Dr Helmut Becker (CEO) and Jonas Mattsson (CFO) invite all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the conference call including webcast on the occasion of the publication of the Half-Year Report as of 30 June 2021 on

Thursday, 12 August 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST)

In order to attend the call, please dial the telephone number in due time before the start of the conference:

Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 2018
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 330 336 9434

Confirmation Code: 7678118

The webcast for the conference call is available at:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/zeal20210812/no-audio

If you would like to follow the conference in a listen-only mode, you will find both the audio live webcast and the presentation for download under the following link:
https://zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/

During the course of the reporting day you will also have the opportunity to listen to an audio replay synchronised with the presentation at the following link:
https://zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/

We are looking forward to your registration under ir@zealnetwork.de.

The conference language is English.

Contact:

Frank Hoffmann
Senior Investor Relations Manager
T: +49 (0)40 809036042
frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
 


