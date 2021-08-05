DGAP-News ZEAL Network SE: Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE
DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE
Thursday, 12 August 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST)
In order to attend the call, please dial the telephone number in due time before the start of the conference:
Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 2018
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 330 336 9434
Confirmation Code: 7678118
The webcast for the conference call is available at:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/zeal20210812/no-audio
If you would like to follow the conference in a listen-only mode, you will find both the audio live webcast and the presentation for download under the following link:
https://zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/
During the course of the reporting day you will also have the opportunity to listen to an audio replay synchronised with the presentation at the following link:
https://zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/
We are looking forward to your registration under ir@zealnetwork.de.
The conference language is English.
Contact:
Frank Hoffmann
Senior Investor Relations Manager
T: +49 (0)40 809036042
frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZEAL Network SE
|Straßenbahnring 11
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 8090360-42
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 822239-77
|E-mail:
|frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
|Internet:
|www.zealnetwork.de
|ISIN:
|DE000ZEAL241
|WKN:
|ZEAL24
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1224477
Wertpapier
