Amryt Successfully Completes Acquisition of Chiasma, Inc., Board Appointments, Issues Ordinary Shares and Total Voting Rights

Amryt Successfully Completes Acquisition of Chiasma, Inc.

Appoints Raj Kannan and Dr. Roni Mamluk as Non-Executive Directors

Issues Ordinary Shares and Total Voting Rights

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, August 5, 2021, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Chiasma, Inc. following the receipt of the necessary approvals of both Amryt’s and Chiasma’s shareholders (the “Transaction”). In conjunction with completion, Amryt is also pleased to announce the appointment of Raj Kannan and Roni Mamluk Ph.D to the board of Amryt as Non-Executive Directors with immediate effect.

Dr. Joe Wiley, Chief Executive Officer of Amryt, commented on the completion of the Transaction: “We are very pleased to have completed the Transaction and are grateful to our shareholders for their support. We look forward to welcoming the Chiasma team to Amryt and are excited to begin the process of integrating and growing our combined businesses. This Transaction further solidifies our position as a global leader in treating rare and orphan conditions. The combined business will have three approved commercial products and an exciting pipeline of development assets. Our lead development candidate, Oleogel-S10, is currently progressing through the regulatory process in the US and EU and, if approved, will bring our portfolio of commercial products to four. We see significant revenue growth opportunities for Mycapssa in acromegaly and are also very excited to further develop the potential for Mycapssa in patients with carcinoid symptoms stemming from neuroendocrine tumors (“NET”) where we believe the commercial opportunity is significant. With the addition of NET, our combined pipeline will have four product candidates in late clinical stages as well as our exciting pre-clinical gene therapy asset, AP103 in dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Ray Stafford, Chairman of Amryt Pharma, commented on the appointment of Raj Kannan and Roni Mamluk: “I am delighted to warmly welcome Raj and Roni to the board of Amryt. Collectively, they bring a wealth of diverse experience from across the pharmaceutical industry and I know that their input will play an important role in helping us ensure our business continues to perform and grow into the future.”

