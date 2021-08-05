checkAd

Hilton São Paulo Morumbi Installs ActivePure Technology to Ensure Guests' Health and Safety

Autor: Accesswire
05.08.2021, 16:50  |  31   |   |   

ActivePure Purification Technology, Proven to Deactivate Airborne and Surface Viruses, Enhances Safety Measures in Brazilian HotelsDALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Amid the spread of new variants of COVID-19, the Hilton Hotel and Resort in …

ActivePure Purification Technology, Proven to Deactivate Airborne and Surface Viruses, Enhances Safety Measures in Brazilian Hotels

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Amid the spread of new variants of COVID-19, the Hilton Hotel and Resort in São Paulo, Brazil, is committed to the health and safety of its guests and employees and is taking extra precautions by installing ActivePure Technology. ActivePure is the only air and surface purification technology proven to proactively and continuously inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, on surfaces and in the air. In addition, ActivePure's decontamination technology occurs in real-time and is safe for use in occupied indoor spaces. ActivePure Technologies' exclusive distributor in Brazil handled the sale.

TextDescription automatically generated with low confidence
Foto: Accesswire

'The transformation of spaces into healthy environments will be part of the safety protocols post-pandemic, which includes, above all, the quality of the air we breathe," says Henrique Cury, president of ActivePure Brazil, an ActivePure Technologies global partner. "We are delighted to provide peace of mind to Hilton's guests as they visit São Paulo."

With the Hilton brand strengthening safety and disinfection practices for its hotels worldwide, the Hilton São Paulo Morumbi added an extra layer of protection with ActivePure. As a result, guests, employees and visitors to the hotel and resort have the confidence that the property's indoor air and surfaces are protected by this technology, proven by science and independently validated to inactivate the COVID-19 virus and other clinically relevant pathogens in the air and on surfaces.

This sanitizing system further enhances the CleanStay™ and EventReady with CleanStay™ Programs, launched globally by the Hilton brand, which offer a high standard of cleaning and disinfection to protect guests, customers, event planners and their attendees, as well as members of the team.

"With ActivePure, the Hilton São Paulo Morumbi is able to invite people into their hotel and resort with conﬁdence," said Joe Urso, chairman and CEO of ActivePure Technologies, LLC. "We commend Hilton São Paulo for prioritizing the health and safety of its guests and employees."

In addition to the Hilton São Paulo Morumbi, ActivePure is working with many more hospitality leaders in Brazil, including:

  • Ibis, an Accor Hotel
  • Mercure São Paulo Jardins Hotel
  • Intercontinental São Paulo Hotels, IHG
  • Meliá Hotels Group
  • Atlantica Hotels Group
  • TYRP by Wyndham

ActivePure Technologies is a science-driven company that has developed a one-of-a-kind technology that immediately, safely and continuously inactivates pathogens - including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, as well as bacteria and other pathogens in the air and on surfaces. The technology, which has origins in the NASA Space Program and was inducted into the Space Foundation Hall of Fame in 2017, powers the 100 plus adaptable ActivePure Technology devices trusted by millions of hotels, hospitals, schools, stores, offices and homes worldwide.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hilton São Paulo Morumbi Installs ActivePure Technology to Ensure Guests' Health and Safety ActivePure Purification Technology, Proven to Deactivate Airborne and Surface Viruses, Enhances Safety Measures in Brazilian HotelsDALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Amid the spread of new variants of COVID-19, the Hilton Hotel and Resort in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
MicroVision Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
META Announces Agreement to Acquire Nanotech Security Corp. for C$90.8 Million
Kadmon Announces REZUROCK(TM) (belumosudil) Added to National Comprehensive Cancer Network(R) ...
Renewal Fuels, Inc. (RNWF) Executes Agreements to Acquire 6 Companies
Fuego Enterprises, Inc. Reports it has Received a License to Operate as a U.S. Business in the ...
Braille Energy Systems Inc. Announces Appointment of Ivan Gissing to Management Team
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Treasure Coin Finds and Major Ship Objects
IONIC Brands Corp. Provides Monthly Update on Financial Performance by Revenue and Units Sold in ...
Gladstone Commercial Provides a Business Update
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
2021 Second Quarter Report
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...