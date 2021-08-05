Hilton São Paulo Morumbi Installs ActivePure Technology to Ensure Guests' Health and Safety

ActivePure Purification Technology, Proven to Deactivate Airborne and Surface Viruses, Enhances Safety Measures in Brazilian HotelsDALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Amid the spread of new variants of COVID-19, the Hilton Hotel and Resort in …

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Amid the spread of new variants of COVID-19, the Hilton Hotel and Resort in São Paulo, Brazil, is committed to the health and safety of its guests and employees and is taking extra precautions by installing ActivePure Technology . ActivePure is the only air and surface purification technology proven to proactively and continuously inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, on surfaces and in the air. In addition, ActivePure's decontamination technology occurs in real-time and is safe for use in occupied indoor spaces. ActivePure Technologies' exclusive distributor in Brazil handled the sale.

Foto: Accesswire

'The transformation of spaces into healthy environments will be part of the safety protocols post-pandemic, which includes, above all, the quality of the air we breathe," says Henrique Cury, president of ActivePure Brazil , an ActivePure Technologies global partner. "We are delighted to provide peace of mind to Hilton's guests as they visit São Paulo."

With the Hilton brand strengthening safety and disinfection practices for its hotels worldwide, the Hilton São Paulo Morumbi added an extra layer of protection with ActivePure. As a result, guests, employees and visitors to the hotel and resort have the confidence that the property's indoor air and surfaces are protected by this technology, proven by science and independently validated to inactivate the COVID-19 virus and other clinically relevant pathogens in the air and on surfaces.

This sanitizing system further enhances the CleanStay™ and EventReady with CleanStay™ Programs, launched globally by the Hilton brand, which offer a high standard of cleaning and disinfection to protect guests, customers, event planners and their attendees, as well as members of the team.

"With ActivePure, the Hilton São Paulo Morumbi is able to invite people into their hotel and resort with conﬁdence," said Joe Urso, chairman and CEO of ActivePure Technologies, LLC. "We commend Hilton São Paulo for prioritizing the health and safety of its guests and employees."

In addition to the Hilton São Paulo Morumbi, ActivePure is working with many more hospitality leaders in Brazil, including:

Ibis, an Accor Hotel

Mercure São Paulo Jardins Hotel

Intercontinental São Paulo Hotels, IHG

Meliá Hotels Group

Atlantica Hotels Group

TYRP by Wyndham

ActivePure Technologies is a science-driven company that has developed a one-of-a-kind technology that immediately, safely and continuously inactivates pathogens - including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, as well as bacteria and other pathogens in the air and on surfaces. The technology, which has origins in the NASA Space Program and was inducted into the Space Foundation Hall of Fame in 2017, powers the 100 plus adaptable ActivePure Technology devices trusted by millions of hotels, hospitals, schools, stores, offices and homes worldwide.