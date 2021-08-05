Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR ShareholdingLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the 'Company'), announces that under the Company's Share Incentive Plan ('SIP') all eligible employees, including PDMRs, are invited to save up to £150 …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the 'Company'), announces that under the Company's Share Incentive Plan ('SIP') all eligible employees, including PDMRs, are invited to save up to £150 per month, which is then used to purchase ordinary shares (referred to as 'Partnership Shares') in the Company. The Partnership shares are purchased at the market value of the shares on their acquisition date. For every Partnership Share purchased, the Company awards one additional ordinary share on behalf of the participant (referred to as 'Matching Shares').

The Company has been notified by the Trustee of the SIP that the following Partnership and Matching Shares were allocated by the Trust on 04 August 2021 at a price of £18.455 per share to the following PDMRs: