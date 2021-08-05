checkAd

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Autor: Accesswire
05.08.2021, 16:55  |  16   |   |   

Director/PDMR ShareholdingLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the 'Company'), announces that under the Company's Share Incentive Plan ('SIP') all eligible employees, including PDMRs, are invited to save up to £150 …

Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the 'Company'), announces that under the Company's Share Incentive Plan ('SIP') all eligible employees, including PDMRs, are invited to save up to £150 per month, which is then used to purchase ordinary shares (referred to as 'Partnership Shares') in the Company. The Partnership shares are purchased at the market value of the shares on their acquisition date. For every Partnership Share purchased, the Company awards one additional ordinary share on behalf of the participant (referred to as 'Matching Shares').

The Company has been notified by the Trustee of the SIP that the following Partnership and Matching Shares were allocated by the Trust on 04 August 2021 at a price of £18.455 per share to the following PDMRs:

PDMR

Partnership Shares Matching Shares Total SIP Interest

Lee Fenton

97

97

194

Robeson Reeves

97

97

194

Keith Laslop

97

97

194

Tina Southall

97

97

608

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

Notification of a Transaction

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Lee Fenton

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

i. Purchase of Partnership Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan

ii. Award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£18.455

Volume

194 (Partnership + Matching)

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

04 August 2021

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification of a Transaction

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Robeson Reeves

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

i. Purchase of Partnership Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan

ii. Award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£18.455

Volume

194 (Partnership + Matching)

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

04 August 2021

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification of a Transaction

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Keith Laslop

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

i. Purchase of Partnership Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan

ii. Award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£18.455

Volume

194 (Partnership + Matching)

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

04 August 2021

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification of a Transaction

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Tina Southall

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief People Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

i. Purchase of Partnership Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan

ii. Award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£18.455

Volume

194 (Partnership + Matching)

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

04 August 2021

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com), Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com) and MEGAWAYS Casino (www.megawayscasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries:

Gamesys Group plc
Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7478 8100
dan.talisman@gamesys.com

Finsbury
James Leviton
Robert Allen
+44 (0)20 7251 3801
GamesysGroup-LON@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658561/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-Director ...

Gamesys Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding Director/PDMR ShareholdingLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the 'Company'), announces that under the Company's Share Incentive Plan ('SIP') all eligible employees, including PDMRs, are invited to save up to £150 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
MicroVision Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
META Announces Agreement to Acquire Nanotech Security Corp. for C$90.8 Million
Kadmon Announces REZUROCK(TM) (belumosudil) Added to National Comprehensive Cancer Network(R) ...
Renewal Fuels, Inc. (RNWF) Executes Agreements to Acquire 6 Companies
Fuego Enterprises, Inc. Reports it has Received a License to Operate as a U.S. Business in the ...
Braille Energy Systems Inc. Announces Appointment of Ivan Gissing to Management Team
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Treasure Coin Finds and Major Ship Objects
IONIC Brands Corp. Provides Monthly Update on Financial Performance by Revenue and Units Sold in ...
Gladstone Commercial Provides a Business Update
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
2021 Second Quarter Report
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
Accesswire | Analysen
02.08.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
Accesswire | Analysen
29.07.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Rule 2.9 Announcement
Accesswire | Analysen
29.07.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Rule 2.9 Announcement
Accesswire | Analysen
22.07.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Notice of Results
Accesswire | Analysen
22.07.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Notice of Results
Accesswire | Analysen
09.07.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Rule 2.9 Announcement
Accesswire | Analysen
09.07.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Rule 2.9 Announcement
Accesswire | Analysen