VEEPIO Partners with WVU to Transform Sponsorship Opportunities for Student Athletes

MORGANTOWN, W. VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / VEEPIO Holdings, LLC (VEEPIO), the integrated ecommerce platform using technology to change how athletes can earn money from their names, images, and likenesses (NIL), is partnering with West Virginia University to revolutionize sponsorship opportunities for the school's student athletes.

Through the partnership, VEEPIO will be a full-service resource for both West Virginia University (WVU) student athletes and organizations interested in sponsoring Mountaineers. VEEPIO will handle all aspects of NIL sponsorships, from brokering the deals to monitoring all analytics, recording all NIL activity, customizing a student athlete's profile for distribution, and securing payment for the student athlete.

The VEEPIO leadership team has strong ties to West Virginia. Grant Wiley, the former WVU standout linebacker, consensus All-American, and WVU Sports Hall of Famer, will be the point person for facilitating NIL opportunities for WVU student athletes and potential clients, as VEEPIO's chief of culture. Jonathan Ohliger, a former WVU kicker, is CEO and Najee Goode, the veteran NFL linebacker and former Mountaineer, is chief of fan experience. All three members of the VEEPIO leadership team are Entrepreneurs in Residence with Vantage Ventures, an initiative of WVU's John Chambers College of Business and Economics. Vantage Ventures is leading an effort to welcome new, innovative financial technology (fintech) companies to the state.

"We are focused on nurturing and cultivating fintech entrepreneurs who are tackling complex economic challenges and VEEPIO is a sterling example of a start-up doing just that," said Vantage Ventures Executive Director Sarah Biller. "VEEPIO is developing a high-impact, scalable business in West Virginia and its founders represent the innovative spirit, determined grit, and pull of the state. Grant, Jonathan, and Najee may not be West Virginians by birth but they embraced the state once they experienced it - and we couldn't be happier that they're playing this innovative, important role for WVU and its student athletes."