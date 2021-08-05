checkAd

Award-Winning Wells Fargo Website Helps Support Small Businesses Through the Pandemic and Beyond

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021   

Today, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced it received the 2021 Apex Award and the 2021 Gramercy Banking and Credit Union Award in honor of its online Small Business Resource Center, which debuted in July 2020 to help small business owners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005714/en/

Since its launch, the Small Business Resource Center has assisted nearly 900,000 small businesses looking for tools, resources, and financial assistance to help weather one of the largest economic downturns in history. By delivering timely, actionable information through articles, webinars, and videos, the website helps small business owners adapt and pivot their business models, keeping their employees paid and their doors open during the pandemic.

“When the pandemic hit, we knew our small business customers needed us more than ever,” said Mary Mack, CEO of Consumer and Small Business Banking at Wells Fargo. “In addition to capital assistance, we recognized the vital need to provide small business owners with actionable, practical, and empathetic support and advice so they could take immediate steps to adapt to the crisis and build their businesses. We put ourselves in the shoes of small business owners to ensure we were providing them some of what they needed to not only get through each day, but to help get through the many months of the pandemic and beyond.”

Centered on five key themes — business strategy, capital considerations, connections, insights, and marketing — the Small Business Resource Center provides information in a variety of formats to help small business owners. The site offers clear actionable steps, and provides worksheets that owners can take to develop action plans that help them adapt or pivot their businesses in a time of crisis. It also helps small business owners learn how to find mentors and create networks, discover insights into big-picture trends in business and the economy, and learn how to create a marketing message that speaks to where their customers are now.

