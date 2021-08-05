checkAd

Keysight's Channel Emulation Solutions Selected by vivo to Perform Complex 5G Device Testing

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that vivo, a global technology brand, selected the company’s 5G channel emulation solutions to perform complex 5G device testing.

Keysight’s PROPSIM F64 Radio Frequency (RF) Channel Emulator, part of the company’s portfolio of channel emulation solutions, was chosen by vivo to perform multiple input and multiple output (MIMO) over-the-air (OTA) testing in a laboratory environment under a diverse range of real-world mobility scenarios, including rural, city and indoor.

“We’re pleased to support vivo with end-to-end repeatable performance test capabilities in their lab,” said Cao Peng, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s wireless test group. “Major device makers and network equipment manufacturers use Keysight’s channel emulation solutions to verify the performance of 4G and 5G base stations, smartphones and tablets prior to market introduction.”

Keysight’s PROPSIM channel emulation solutions enable vivo to test the performance of 5G devices under real-world channel conditions according to the latest 5G new radio (NR) specifications defined by 3GPP. PROPSIM integrates seamlessly with Keysight’s UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform to deliver CTIA-defined MIMO OTA test scenarios in frequency range 1 (FR1). By combining channel and network emulation capabilities, users can also access advanced performance test capabilities, including full stack end-to-end protocol signaling and radio frequency (RF) performance testing of devices.

“Keysight enables vivo to conduct performance testing, supporting the development of our innovative technology that connects consumers around the globe,” said Mingliang Xu, general manager of hardware and performance testing at vivo. “We rely on test equipment vendors that allow us to stay at the forefront of technology development – 5G and beyond.”

vivo uses Keysight’s 5G emulation solutions to validate the performance of 5G devices equipped with complex beamforming techniques such as MIMO and massive MIMO (mMIMO) in FR1 (sub-7GHz). The solutions use real-world complex 3D propagation channels to verify the performance of 5G device in highly dynamic mmWave end-user environments. The integrated test solution enables users to address both baseband modem performance and antenna design performance evaluation from a single channel emulation platform, leading to reduced test execution times.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

