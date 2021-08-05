checkAd

Castellum, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Merrison Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 17:00  |  17   |   |   

POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces signing and closing on a definitive merger agreement with Merrison Technologies LLC, a Virginia limited liability company (“Merrison”), effective immediately.

Merrison is a government contractor with approximately $3 million in profitable revenue. The transaction will be immediately accretive to Castellum’s revenue and EBITDA per share and will increase Castellum’s revenue to approximately $19 million in annualized run-rate.

Castellum is also in late-stage discussions with another, previously announced, company which it is looking to close in August.

“Merrison is an excellent add-on addition to the Castellum family, bringing with it a strong relationship with CACI and expertise in software engineering and IT in the classified arena,” said Mark Fuller, President and CEO of Castellum. “Merrison also brings us an excellent team with Andrew Merriman, President, and his team of nearly 20 experienced people. We are happy to welcome the entire Merrison team to Castellum.”

About Castellum, Inc. Castellum, Inc. (OTC:ONOV)  is a defense-oriented technology company which is executing strategic acquisitions in the cyber security, information technology, information warfare, software engineering, and electronic warfare space. In June 2019, the company brought on a new management team specifically to pursue an acquisition-led growth strategy. The company completed its first acquisition in November 2019. Merrison represents the Company’s third acquisition -  http://castellumus.com/ and https://merrison-tech.com/

Forward-Looking Statements: 
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Mark Fuller, CEO
info@castellumus.com
301-961-4895

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c08cf29a-d1e1-491d ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Castellum, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Merrison Technologies POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces signing and closing on a definitive merger agreement with Merrison Technologies LLC, a Virginia limited liability company (“Merrison”), effective immediately. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Core One Labs’ Virtual Town Hall Reveals Company is Nearing Production of Biosynthesized Psilocybin: Breakthrough In the Psychedelic Space Expected Upon Successful Completion
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
Ranchero Gold Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Financing in Connection with RTO Transaction with ...
WISeKey’s Semiconductor NFC CapSeal Patented Technology Securely Connects High-End Wines and ...
Goliath Adds Second Drill Based on Extensive Mineralization Observed From First 5 Holes, Drilling ...
Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Exagen Appoints Ana Hooker to Board of Directors
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
XpresSpa Group Announces Collaboration with the “Go Give One” Campaign by the World Health ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board