Symphony Talent Positioned as the Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix for Talent Acquisition Application by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Symphony Talent as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Talent Acquisition Application market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Talent Acquisition Application vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position. Read the SPARK Matrix Knowledge Brief to learn more.

"Symphony Talent, with its comprehensive technology for managing Talent Acquisition and Recruitment Marketing solutions through a data-driven approach, utilizing their in-house product- 'SmashFlyX' - has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, and has been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of the Talent Acquisition Application market," said Pallavi Bothra, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "The SmashFlyX platform, Symphony Talent's proprietary AI and in-house creative and branding agency - helps clients to seamlessly attract and process the end-to-end talent acquisition process. Moreover, the on-demand video interviewing capability has been gaining traction especially due to the pandemic scenario. With its robust technology platform, comprehensive functional capabilities, and compelling product strategy and roadmap, Symphony Talent is well positioned to expand its market share in the global Talent Acquisition Application market".

The Talent Acquisition Application market is currently transitioning from early adoption to the rapid growth stage of the overall product lifecycle. While talent acquisition application has essentially been around for several years, the increasing market traction across industry verticals and various geographical regions is due to the increased adaptation of digital means by both employers and candidates - especially due to the pandemic and remote working scenarios and further advancements in the offering, powered by emotionally intelligent artificial intelligence and automation of end-to-end talent acquisition processes. Businesses around the world are turning to talent acquisition application to effectively find the best talent, not only in terms of the candidate's qualification, but also other aspects such as their emotional quotient and cultural fit, amongst others. Additionally, it also helps candidates to apply for a job position which is the best fit for them and get instant updates in regard to application processes on user friendly mobile enabled applications.

