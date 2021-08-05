checkAd

PayFacto Announces Equity Investment of up to C$150 Million Led by Flexpoint Ford

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 17:30  |  38   |   |   

Investment accelerates PayFacto's growth strategy and includes participation from BMO Capital Partners Canadian Growth Companies Fund

MONTREAL and NEW YORK CITY, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PayFacto Payments Inc. ("PayFacto" or "the Company"), a leading provider of payment solutions and point-of-sale technologies, is pleased to announce an equity investment of up to C$150 million, to accelerate PayFacto's growth, led by private equity firm Flexpoint Ford with participation from BMO Capital Partners. 

PayFacto, a leading provider of payment solutions and point-of-sale technologies.

PayFacto, one of Canada's largest non-bank payment processors, is a leading provider of high-quality, fully integrated payment processing technologies and hospitality technology solutions for over 30,000 merchants in Canada, the U.S., and the UK.  The growth equity investment will be used to finance PayFacto's significant expansion in the U.S. market, leveraging its acquiring bank partnership with Community Federal Savings Bank ("CFSB"). The investment follows PayFacto's acquisition of the Maitre'D and Veloce point-of-sale ("POS") software systems and will accelerate the Company's growth strategy including further enhancing PayFacto's suite of payment products, launching PayFacto's new cloud-based point-of-sale system, and funding future acquisitions.

"With its impressive track record and experience in the financial services sector, Flexpoint Ford is the ideal partner to help drive PayFacto's growth," said Martin Leroux, President and CEO of PayFacto. "We're incredibly proud of everything we've accomplished as a Canadian company; now we've reached an exciting inflection point and our new financial partners will help take us to the next level in our company's evolution. Flexpoint Ford not only has a deep knowledge of the payments sector, but they also share our values and vision for success. We're pleased that BMO, which debt financed our two POS acquisitions, will continue to be part of our growth story, now as an equity investor."

Arjun Thimmaya, Managing Director at Flexpoint Ford, commented, "We're excited about PayFacto's growth potential and the opportunity to further expand its presence in the U.S. by combining payment and POS technologies. PayFacto is a true Canadian success story, and we're eager to help replicate that success in the U.S. We were particularly impressed with the depth of PayFacto's management team—they have the experience and capabilities to make their vision a reality."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PayFacto Announces Equity Investment of up to C$150 Million Led by Flexpoint Ford Investment accelerates PayFacto's growth strategy and includes participation from BMO Capital Partners Canadian Growth Companies Fund MONTREAL and NEW YORK CITY, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PayFacto Payments Inc. ("PayFacto" or "the Company"), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Significant Positive Shift in the Frontotemporal Dementia Market with 23.39% CAGR During the Study ...
Chinese Multinational Technology Company, HUAWEI, Aligns With Singapore-Based Healthtech Start-up ...
Rain Carbon Opens State-of-the-Art Rubber Lab at Distillation and Advanced Materials Facility in ...
Dominica's Vulnerability Risk and Resilience Fund Generates $5 Million From Citizenship by ...
Manulife reports 2Q21 net income of $2.6 billion and core earnings of $1.7 billion driven by ...
Embracer Group acquires 3D Realms
ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2021
Mel-Mont Medical announces the validation of its patented self-sampling technology, Mía by ...
NordVPN experts warn: travelers should avoid using hotel Wi-Fi
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Governments Get Behind the Global Shift Towards Electric Vehicles
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
Why Solar Farms May Be The New 'It" Industry
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Equestrian Eventing Dressage Day 2
SVOLT Energy Closes 10.28 Billion RMB B Round Financing in Less Than 5 Months
Lupus Research Alliance Applauds U.S. FDA Approval of AstraZeneca's anifrolumab-fnia (Saphnelo) for ...
Lumosa Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from LT3001 Phase 2a Clinical Trial in Acute ...
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...