Sixt Leasing SE is now called 'Allane SE'

Pullach, 5 August 2021 - Sixt Leasing SE, a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as a specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, is now called "Allane SE". With today's entry of the new name in the commercial register, the change of name resolved by the Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2021 was successfully completed.



The new name "Allane" is inspired by the traffic sign "All Lanes" and is pronounced like the English word combination "a lane" [ə'leɪn]. It thus stands for the company's comprehensive one-stop-shop approach and is intended to strengthen the perception as an international supplier. At the same time, the word creation "Allane" resembles a first name, which makes the company human and approachable.



The reason for the change of name is an agreement reached in the context of the sale of Sixt SE's approximately 42 per cent majority stake in Sixt Leasing SE, which provides for a gradual separation of Sixt Leasing SE from Sixt SE. The majority shareholding of Sixt SE was acquired - together with shares of other shareholders - on 15 July 2021 by Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc. HCBE has since held around 92 per cent of all Sixt Leasing shares and is thus the company's new majority shareholder. With the acquisition of Sixt Leasing SE, HCBE intends to expand its position in the automotive finance sector by adding innovative mobility services to its product portfolio and expanding its fleet business both at the point of sale and online.



As part of the agreement with Sixt SE, Sixt Leasing SE has now changed its company name as a first step. All domestic and foreign subsidiaries containing the name component "Sixt" or "SXT" will also be renamed in August 2021. The business field brands Sixt Leasing, Sixt New Cars, Sixt Mobility Consulting, Autohaus24 and Flottenmeister will initially continue to operate under their familiar names and will in future appear under the newly created group name Allane Mobility Group. The gradual introduction of a new brand identity will take place in due course.

