Focus Home Interactive Continues to Evolve Its Model With the Acquisition of Dotemu, a World Leader in Retrogaming

Regulatory News:

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (Paris:ALFOC) (FR0012419307 ALFOC), a leading European publisher and developer of video games, announces the signing of a contract for the acquisition of 77.5% of the share capital of Dotemu, a world leader in retrogaming based in Paris. Dotemu is both a game developer and publisher, known for having released more than fifty retro games on consoles, PC and mobile phones. Composed of a talented and passionate team of thirty people, Dotemu is managed by its CEO Mr. Cyrille Imbert. The team has already demonstrated its expertise in discovering and updating old cult licences in order to transform them into critical and commercial successes at a global level. Positioned in a very attractive market, Dotemu is a fast-growing company with excellent profitability. In 2020, the company achieved a turnover of €14.6 million, with an EBITDA of €5.9 million and an EBIT of €4.8 million and has a very ambitious growth plan for the years ahead.

Christophe Nobileau, CEO of Focus Home Interactive, declared: “The arrival of Dotemu marks a key step in the acceleration of the Group's growth and in the diversification of its expertise. By enriching our editorial line, we are opening up a new revenue stream and new market shares to conquer in a fast-growing sector.

We are delighted to welcome to the Focus Group talents such as Cyrille Imbert and his teams, who have succeeded in making games attractive and giving them new life for millions of players around the world. This transaction is a good example of our desire to bring together talents through a long-term partnership with Cyrille, who will remain President and shareholder of Dotemu and become a member of the Group's Executive Committee and future shareholder of Focus Home Interactive.

Finally, this deal is just another step in our growth story. Following the integration of the Deck13 and Streum On studios, we are actively looking for other high-potential companies to accelerate our development and expand our offer.”

Mr. Cyrille Imbert, CEO of Dotemu, added: “Joining the Focus Home Interactive Group was an obvious choice for Dotemu. We share the same passion for video games, the same desire to improve, as well as the same values of respect and benevolence towards our partners and teams. While continuing its activities, this new collaboration will allow Dotemu to benefit from the incontestable expertise of Focus Home Interactive's teams for the production of AA titles and therefore launch the production of future remakes or sequels on licenses of first-generation 3D consoles.