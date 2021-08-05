checkAd

Bath & Body Works Invites You to Listen to the Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Webcast

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with the Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) second quarter 2021 earnings release, which will cross the wire after market close on Wednesday, Aug. 18, you are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 9:00 a.m. ET with Bath & Body Works executives.

What: Bath & Body Works Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Webcast
   
When: 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
   
Where:
 bbwinc.com
   
How: Log on to bbwinc.com or call:
   
  Domestic Dial-In Number: 888.946.7609 (Conference ID 6362067)
Domestic Replay Number: 800.813.5527 (Conference ID 6362067)

International Dial-In Number: 517.308.9411 (Conference ID 6362067)
International Replay Number: 203.369.0647 (Conference ID 6362067)
   

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website here.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS:
Bath & Body Works is one of the world’s leading specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. For more than 30 years, customers have looked to Bath & Body Works for quality, on- trend products and the newest, freshest fragrances. Today, these fragrant products can be purchased at more than 1,750 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, and more than 300 international franchised locations, as well as on bathandbodyworks.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this press release or made by our Company or our management involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “planned,” “potential” and any similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Risks associated with the following factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect our financial performance and actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements included in this press release or otherwise made by our company or our management:

