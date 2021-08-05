Victoria’s Secret & Co. Invites You to Listen to the Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Webcast

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with the Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) second quarter 2021 earnings release, which will cross the wire after market close on Wednesday, Aug. 18, you are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 9:30 a.m. ET with Victoria’s Secret & Co. executives.



What: Victoria’s Secret & Co. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Webcast

When: 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

Where:

victoriassecretandco.com How: Log on to victoriassecretandco.com or call:

Domestic Dial-In Number: 800.619.9066 (Conference ID 5358727)

Domestic Replay Number: 866.516.0671 (Conference ID 175361)



International Dial-In Number: 212.519.0836 (Conference ID 5358727)

International Replay Number: 203.369.2035 (Conference ID 175361)

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website here .

ABOUT VICTORIA’S SECRET

Victoria’s Secret is the world’s largest intimates specialty retailer offering a wide assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. With nearly 1,400 retail stores worldwide and a predominately female workforce of more than 25,000, Victoria’s Secret boasts the largest team of specialty trained bra fit experts worldwide. Victoria’s Secret is committed to inspiring women around the world with products and experiences that uplift and champion them and their journey while creating lifelong relationships and advocating for positive change.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

