Hudson Debuts Expansive Shop-In-Shop Experience Store - Evolve by Hudson

East Rutherford, N.J., August 5, 2021 - Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations across North America, today revealed its plans for Evolve by Hudson (Evolve), a new shop-in-shop store that will blend a specialty brand experience with the accessibility of travel essentials to create an immersive, customer-centric shopping destination.

By reimagining the convenience and seamless experience of one-stop shopping that is often associated with Hudson stores, while incorporating complementary brands from both Hudson's and Dufry's nationally and globally-recognized portfolios, Evolve represents the evolution of traditional travel retail, moving towards larger integrated store concepts.

'The strategy we've executed over the years has positioned the Hudson brand as an iconic and trusted anchor of the airport experience for travelers and landlords alike. Now, as we're witnessing the dynamic transformation of the retail space, we're taking the opportunity to further leverage what makes it successful: convenience and brand recognition,' said Brian Quinn, EVP and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Hudson. 'Our new Evolve store will transform larger retail footprints, with the existing Hudson convenience model in mind, to curate a multi-brand concept that will allow Hudson to continuously innovate for the modern travel retail environment now and into the future.'

The first Evolve store is set to land at Nashville International Airport (BNA) later this summer, followed by seven additional locations including Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) and Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS).

Transforming The In-Store Experience Through Reimagined Store Design & Layout

Each Evolve store will be designed with a wide-open storefront, a footprint of at least 2,000-square-feet, and eye-catching digital signage on the store exterior, providing a unique glimpse into the brand offerings right from the concourse.