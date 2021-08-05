Interim statement of the Statutory Manager - Third quarter of financial year 2020-2021
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 05.08.2021, 17:40 | 18 | 0 |
Dear Madam, Sir,
Please find hereafter our press release regarding the interim statement of the Statutory Manager for the 3rd quarter of financial year 2020-2021.
We remain at your entire disposal for any further information.
Yours sincerely,
Attachments
- Interim statement - 30.06.2021
- Déclaration intermédiaire - 30.06.2021
- Tussentijdse verklaring - 30.06.2021
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0