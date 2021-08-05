Tobii, the world-leader in eye tracking, enters the automotive driver monitoring market

Over the past 20 years, Tobii has built global leadership positions in eye tracking and attention computing across numerous markets, including Healthcare, Behavior Research, VR/AR, and gaming. Now, Tobii is adding another strategic high-growth focus area to its portfolio by announcing that it has adapted its leading eye tracking technology to the needs of the automotive OEM market. Tobii's Driver Monitoring System (DMS), called Tobii DMS, has been in development since 2019 and will be available this autumn and is ready for deployment in conjunction with the expected mass market adoption in 2024-2025.

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii today announces its entry into mass market automotive integrations with the release of its Driver Monitoring System, Tobii DMS, the acquisition of Phasya, and several new partnerships.

Today's announcement also includes an acquisition of Phasya, new collaborations with Tier-1 suppliers and OEM customers as well as new commercial partnerships with Sunny SmartLead and Nviso to enhance the Tobii DMS offering.

"Building on Tobii's innovation leadership and unique experience in integrating and scaling eye-tracking solutions efficiently across global mass markets, our long-term ambition is to become a leading DMS provider," said Anand Srivatsa, Division CEO of Tobii Tech. "With regulatory requirements accelerating the DMS market growth, we will build on our proven track record and know-how of developing innovative market-leading solutions."

Tobii's automotive offering

Tobii DMS, an AI-based attention computing technology delivers key data points about driver attention and drowsiness, enhancing traffic safety and deepening the intuitiveness of vehicle interfaces. By leveraging unique expertise that ranges from component engineering to full system design, Tobii will deliver a disruptive solution for the DMS market that fits the needs of automotive OEMs and Tier-1 partners.

Tobii already provides market-leading eye tracking solutions to the automotive industry, for various research, quality, and optimization purposes. This has generated valuable experience and customer relations for the development of the DMS offering, bringing unique synergies between the DMS offering and other parts within Tobii.

Acquisition to broaden the automotive portfolio

Tobii today also announces the acquisition of Phasya, a leading provider bringing twelve years of experience in developing and validating advanced algorithms for monitoring physiological and cognitive states that influence human performance. This is valuable across large parts of Tobii's portfolio of solutions, and in particular to complement its core attention technology offering for automotive OEM. This acquisition makes Tobii a frontrunner in a key functionality requested by most OEMs.