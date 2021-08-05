checkAd

Median Technologies Disclosure of Total Number of Voting Rights and Number of Shares in the Capital as of July 31st, 2021

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT):

Total number of shares

14,768,979

Number of real voting rights* (excluding treasury shares**)

14,729,055

Theoritical number of voting rights* (including treasury shares**)

14,745,779

(*) Class E preference shares are non-voting
(**) pursuant to article 223-11 of the AMF’s General Regulations

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label “Innovative company” by the BPI France and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), is listed on the Enternext PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

