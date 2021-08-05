The difference between the purchase price (22,182,534,00 Euros) of these shares and their corresponding per value (907,500.00 Euros) will be affected to the “Additional paid-in capital” account for an amount of 21,275,034.00 Euros.

The Board of Directors during its meeting of July 28, 2021, decided to reduce the Company’s share capital in accordance with Resolution 14 voted during the Shareholders’ General Meeting of May 4, 2021. Consequently, the share capital is reduced by a total of 907,500.00 Euros (from 2,605,133,982.00 Euros to 2,604,226,482.00 Euros) via the cancellation of 165,000 shares acquired by the Company in accordance with resolution approved during the General Shareholder Meeting of May 7, 2019 (Resolutions 4).

As a result, Air Liquide’s share capital effective immediately stands at:

2,604,226,482.00 euros

Divided into 473,495,724 shares with a par value of 5.50 euros each.

------------------------

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 78 countries with approximately 64,500 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability - with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 20 billion euros in 2020. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com

Follow us Twitter @airliquidegroup

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005823/en/