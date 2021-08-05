checkAd

Air Liquide Changes to Share Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 17:45  |  12   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI):

The Board of Directors during its meeting of July 28, 2021, decided to reduce the Company’s share capital in accordance with Resolution 14 voted during the Shareholders’ General Meeting of May 4, 2021. Consequently, the share capital is reduced by a total of 907,500.00 Euros (from 2,605,133,982.00 Euros to 2,604,226,482.00 Euros) via the cancellation of 165,000 shares acquired by the Company in accordance with resolution approved during the General Shareholder Meeting of May 7, 2019 (Resolutions 4).

The difference between the purchase price (22,182,534,00 Euros) of these shares and their corresponding per value (907,500.00 Euros) will be affected to the “Additional paid-in capital” account for an amount of 21,275,034.00 Euros.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Air Liquide!
Long
Basispreis 136,80€
Hebel 14,40
Ask 1,10
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 157,44€
Hebel 13,75
Ask 1,15
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

As a result, Air Liquide’s share capital effective immediately stands at:

2,604,226,482.00 euros

Divided into 473,495,724 shares with a par value of 5.50 euros each.

------------------------

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 78 countries with approximately 64,500 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability - with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 20 billion euros in 2020. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com
Follow us Twitter @airliquidegroup

Air Liquide Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: AIR LIQUIDE WKN: 850133
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Air Liquide Changes to Share Capital Regulatory News: Air Liquide (Paris:AI): The Board of Directors during its meeting of July 28, 2021, decided to reduce the Company’s share capital in accordance with Resolution 14 voted during the Shareholders’ General Meeting of May 4, 2021. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
bluebird bio, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Lemonade Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21BERNSTEIN RESEARCH stuft AIR LIQUIDE(L) auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
02.08.21Diese 2 hochklassigen Wasserstoffaktien sind vielversprechend, wachsend und gigantisch
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.07.21ROUNDUP 2: Linde hebt Gewinnziel 2021 erneut an - Aktie steigt auf Rekordhoch
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21ROUNDUP: Linde hebt Gewinnziel für 2021 erneut an - Aktie leicht im Plus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21UBS stuft AIR LIQUIDE(L) auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
30.07.21JPMORGAN stuft AIR LIQUIDE(L) auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
29.07.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft AIR LIQUIDE(L) auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
29.07.21Air Liquide Transforms Its Network in Germany by Connecting a Large Electrolyzer Producing Renewable Hydrogen
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Air Liquide auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 157 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: andere
29.07.21Air Liquide: Availability of First Half 2021 Financial Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten