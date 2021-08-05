Aéroports de Paris SA Information regarding the voting rights and shares as of 3 1 Ju ly 202 1 Statement according to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “A utorité des Marchés F inanciers ”

Date Total number of shares Total number of gross voting rights Total number of net voting rights1 31/07/2021 98,960,602 171,808,118 171,791,618

1 Gross voting rights less shares without voting rights

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2020, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 33.1 million passengers and 1.8 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 96.3 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2020, group revenue stood at €2,137 million and net result attributable to the Group at -€1,169 million.

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

