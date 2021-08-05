checkAd

Liberated Syndication Announces Partnership With Fireside

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCQB:LSYN) (“Libsyn” or “the Company”), the industry’s leading podcast hosting platform, today announced a partnership with new storytelling platform Fireside. The news was originally unveiled by Fireside co-founders Falon Fatemi and Mark Cuban during their keynote speech at the 2021 Podcast Movement Conference.

Fireside Co-Founder Mark Cuban and Libsyn President and COO Laurie Sims (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership between Libsyn and Fireside will give creators more flexibility and ownership of their content through an open RSS-based distribution to reach and grow audience wherever they may listen with one-touch. This partnership provides a natural synergy for Fireside creators to leverage audio content to drive deeper engagement through Libsyn’s open platform technology, tools and analytics.

Laurie Sims, Libsyn President and COO noted, “Libsyn is dedicated to providing tools for all creators to maximize audience distribution while maintaining ownership of their content – which is a great fit with Fireside. This one-of-a-kind interactive storytelling platform will leverage Libsyn technologies to deliver a seamless podcast distribution experience for the Fireside creator - with the push of a button.”

Falon Fatemi, CEO and Co-founder described the nature of the partnership as completely sympatico. “Both of our companies believe in the power of individual voices and that the next media empires to emerge will be individual creators with deeply loyal and engaged audiences. Libsyn has been doing this for a lot longer than us and really understands what it takes to support creators and podcasters in this constantly evolving digital universe.”

Fireside is a platform that fosters thought-provoking and entertaining discussions through high quality virtual shows. This curated collection of storytellers, its founders are dedicated to sharing diverse voices that produce quality show content in a safe, friendly, and productive environment. The curated collection of storytellers has full creative control over their content and their audience.

Fireside is available on all iOS devices with plans for Android in the near future.

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication Inc. (“Libsyn”) is a world leading podcast hosting platform and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2020, Libsyn delivered over 6 billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.8 million media files from more than 75,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone apps (iOS and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. The Company also owns AdvertiseCast, Auxbus, Glow, and Pair Networks. Brands powered by Libsyn are helping all creators podcast better by providing innovative tools for creation, hosting, growth and monetization.

Liberated Syndication is headquartered in Pittsburgh with a world class team.

Visit Libsyn on the web at www.libsyn.com; Auxbus at www.auxbus.com; AdvertiseCast at www.advertisecast.com; and Pair Networks at www.pair.com. Investors can visit the Company at the “Investor Relations” section of Libsyn’s website at https://investor.libsyn.com.

About Fireside

Fireside is the next evolution of Storytelling. It is where the world's greatest creators go to bring the audience into the story through live, interactive, virtual shows. Co-founded by Mark Cuban and Falon Fatemi, Fireside gives creators the unprecedented power to distribute shows everywhere with the click of a button, understand what their audiences want more of with sophisticated analytics and connect with those audiences in real time. The next media empires are emerging on Fireside...all through the power of Story.

