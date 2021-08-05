Peridot Acquisition Corp. Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with Li-Cycle Corp. with Minimal Redemptions

Peridot Acquisition Corp. ("PDAC") (NYSE: PDAC), today announced the results for the eight proposals considered and voted upon by its shareholders at its extraordinary general meeting on August 5, 2021. PDAC reported that all of the proposals related to the previously announced business combination agreement between PDAC and Li-Cycle Corp. (“Li-Cycle”) were approved by the PDAC shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additionally, the deadline for electing redemptions has passed with only approximately 11% of the total shares being redeemed and approximately 89% of funds will remain in PDAC’s trust account as of closing. As a result, Li-Cycle expects to receive approximately $580 million in gross proceeds at the time of the business combination, after giving effect to minimal redemptions.

The closing of the business combination is anticipated to take place on or about August 10, 2021. Following closing of the business combination, the trading of the common stock and warrants of the combined company, called “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.”, are expected to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange on or about August 11, 2021 under the ticker symbols “LICY” and “LICY WS”, respectively.

About Li-Cycle Corp.

Li-Cycle is on a mission to leverage its innovative Spoke & Hub Technologies to provide a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries, while creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade raw materials through a closed-loop solution. For more information, visit https://li-cycle.com/.