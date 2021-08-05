checkAd

Peridot Acquisition Corp. Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with Li-Cycle Corp. with Minimal Redemptions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 18:00  |  19   |   |   

Peridot Acquisition Corp. ("PDAC") (NYSE: PDAC), today announced the results for the eight proposals considered and voted upon by its shareholders at its extraordinary general meeting on August 5, 2021. PDAC reported that all of the proposals related to the previously announced business combination agreement between PDAC and Li-Cycle Corp. (“Li-Cycle”) were approved by the PDAC shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005846/en/

Additionally, the deadline for electing redemptions has passed with only approximately 11% of the total shares being redeemed and approximately 89% of funds will remain in PDAC’s trust account as of closing. As a result, Li-Cycle expects to receive approximately $580 million in gross proceeds at the time of the business combination, after giving effect to minimal redemptions.

The closing of the business combination is anticipated to take place on or about August 10, 2021. Following closing of the business combination, the trading of the common stock and warrants of the combined company, called “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.”, are expected to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange on or about August 11, 2021 under the ticker symbols “LICY” and “LICY WS”, respectively.

About Li-Cycle Corp.

Li-Cycle is on a mission to leverage its innovative Spoke & Hub Technologies to provide a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries, while creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade raw materials through a closed-loop solution. For more information, visit https://li-cycle.com/.

Seite 1 von 3
Peridot Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Peridot Acquisition Corp. Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with Li-Cycle Corp. with Minimal Redemptions Peridot Acquisition Corp. ("PDAC") (NYSE: PDAC), today announced the results for the eight proposals considered and voted upon by its shareholders at its extraordinary general meeting on August 5, 2021. PDAC reported that all of the proposals …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
bluebird bio, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Lemonade Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21Li-Cycle Appoints Dawei Li as VP of Asia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Peridot Reminds Shareholders to Vote by 11: 59 p.m. ET on August 4, 2021 to Approve Business Combination with Li-Cycle
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Li-Cycle Announces Partnership with Univar Solutions OnSite Services to Provide Comprehensive Lithium-ion Battery Environmental Services and Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Peridot Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination with Li-Cycle
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Li-Cycle and Helbiz Partner to Advance Battery Recycling in Micro-Mobility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten