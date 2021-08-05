checkAd

Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – July 30, 2021

Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – July 30, 2021.

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon – France

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
Date Total of shares composing the share capital Total of brut (1) voting rights

Total of net (2) voting rights
December 31, 2020 20 057 562 21 592 598 21 590 098
January 31, 2021 20 395 482 21 930 518 21 928 018
February 28, 2021 21 139 668 22 668 705 22 666 205
March 31, 2021 21 619 894 23 149 446 23 146 946
April 30, 2021 21 646 489 23 176 061 23 173 561
May 31, 2021 26 048 225 27 569 797 27 567 297
June 30, 2021 26 412 389 27 934 088 27 931 588
July 30, 2021 27 320 457 28 844 656 28 842 156

(1)   Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2)   Without treasury shares.

