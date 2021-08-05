checkAd

Four new global brands sign on to use APEXX Global's BNPL Connect

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 18:07  |  35   |   |   

- Addition of Atome, LayBuy, Sezzle and Tamara demonstrates the growth of APEXX's BNPL Connect

- APEXX will have integrated over 20 global BNPL providers by 2022, enabling merchants and PSPs to offer BNPL as a payment method in over 40 countries

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APEXX Global, ("APEXX"), the multi-award-winning global payments platform, announces that four new Buy Now Pay Later ("BNPL") providers, Atome, LayBuy, Sezzle, and Tamara have signed on to use BNPL Connect globally. These are in addition to the five market-leading BNPLs APEXX announced in February this year – Arvato AfterPay, ClearPay, OpenPay, Tabby, and Zip Co.

BNPL products have surged in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic, with consumers around the world attracted by the flexible nature of paying for goods in instalments with no interest charges. BNPL providers have flooded the market and, in the process, revolutionised the online retail and consumer credit market, however this has led to a proliferation of different options for merchants and consumers.

To address this, APEXX launched BNPL Connect in March this year and the product has seen huge take up from merchants and payment service providers (PSPs) globally. BNPL Connect allows PSPs and merchants to access multiple BNPL solutions through one consolidated API, and in turn, consumers can choose from a range of different BNPL options. This significantly reduces the time to market and cost for Merchants and PSPs in offering these services globally.

Together, Atome, LayBuy, Sezzle, and Tamara are amongst the largest BNPL providers globally and offer coverage across the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, UAE, the UK, and 12 countries across Asia-Pacific.

Rodney Bain, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder at APEXX, said: "We're delighted to welcome four more of the world's leading BNPL providers onto BNPL Connect. The reception since we launched has been incredible and the addition of these leading names onto the platform demonstrates the surging popularity and growing significance of BNPL solutions in the global payment industry.

"By next year, we will have integrated over 20 BNPL providers onto BNPL Connect, offering our PSP partners, merchants and ultimately consumers BNPL as a payment method in over 40 countries. Deferred payment schemes have an opportunity to create a consumer credit environment that is easier to access, fairer, and more transparent."

About APEXX GLOBAL (apexx.global)

Founded in 2016, APEXX Global is a multi-award-winning global payments platform that combines acquirers, gateways, shopping carts and Alternative Payments Methods into a single marketplace and one-stop solution for Enterprise/Tier 1 merchants and large PSPs. APEXX builds an integrated and transparent service that manages the authorisation, processing, and optimisation of transactions.

APEXX takes an agnostic approach to partnerships, working with many different solutions providers across the payments industry. Our approach creates a more efficient and cost-effective solution that cuts through the complexity of e-payments and leaves behind legacy technology systems. Our mission is to help businesses grow by reducing unnecessary costs, increasing conversion rates and simplifying the global payment ecosystem.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Four new global brands sign on to use APEXX Global's BNPL Connect - Addition of Atome, LayBuy, Sezzle and Tamara demonstrates the growth of APEXX's BNPL Connect - APEXX will have integrated over 20 global BNPL providers by 2022, enabling merchants and PSPs to offer BNPL as a payment method in over 40 countries …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Significant Positive Shift in the Frontotemporal Dementia Market with 23.39% CAGR During the Study ...
Chinese Multinational Technology Company, HUAWEI, Aligns With Singapore-Based Healthtech Start-up ...
Rain Carbon Opens State-of-the-Art Rubber Lab at Distillation and Advanced Materials Facility in ...
Dominica's Vulnerability Risk and Resilience Fund Generates $5 Million From Citizenship by ...
Manulife reports 2Q21 net income of $2.6 billion and core earnings of $1.7 billion driven by ...
Embracer Group acquires 3D Realms
ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2021
Mel-Mont Medical announces the validation of its patented self-sampling technology, Mía by ...
NordVPN experts warn: travelers should avoid using hotel Wi-Fi
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Governments Get Behind the Global Shift Towards Electric Vehicles
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
Why Solar Farms May Be The New 'It" Industry
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Equestrian Eventing Dressage Day 2
SVOLT Energy Closes 10.28 Billion RMB B Round Financing in Less Than 5 Months
Lupus Research Alliance Applauds U.S. FDA Approval of AstraZeneca's anifrolumab-fnia (Saphnelo) for ...
Lumosa Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from LT3001 Phase 2a Clinical Trial in Acute ...
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...