Copenhagen – August 5, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced a new publication date for Orphazyme’s Interim Report H1 2021, which is now being made public on August 31, 2021 (previously: August 24, 2021).





For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, CFO +45 28 98 90 55





Orphazyme is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC). Orphazyme is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in the U.S. and Switzerland. ADSs representing Orphazyme’s shares are listed on Nasdaq U.S. (ORPH) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA).

