checkAd

ZYMERGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Zymergen Inc. - ZY

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 18:19  |  32   |   |   

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 4, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Zymergen Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZY), if they purchased the Company’s shares issued in connection with its April 2021 initial public stock offering (the “IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Zymergen and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-zy/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 4, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

Zymergen and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws.

On August 3, 2021, post-market, the Company disclosed that it “recently became aware of issues with its commercial product pipeline that will impact the Company’s delivery timeline and revenue projections,” specifically, that “several key target customers encountered technical issues in implementing Hyaline [its first product] into their manufacturing processes.” The Company also disclosed that its total addressable market appeared to be smaller than previously expected and it “no longer expects product revenue in 2021, and expects product revenue to be immaterial in 2022.”

On this news, shares of Zymergen fell $26.58 per share, or 76%, to close at $8.25 per share on August 4, 2021, representing a nearly 73% decline from the IPO price.

The case is Shankar v. Zymergen Inc., et al., 21-cv-06028.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Zymergen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ZYMERGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Zymergen Inc. - ZY Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 4, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
bluebird bio, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Lemonade Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:28 UhrINVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Zymergen Inc. (ZY) and October 4th Deadline
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03:55 UhrZYMERGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Zymergen Inc. on Behalf of Zymergen Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03:05 UhrZY CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Lawsuit Against Zymergen Inc. on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Zymergen Inc. (ZY) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Zymergen Inc. (ZY) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Zymergen Inc. (ZY)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Zymergen Inc. (ZY) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Zymergen Inc. (ZY) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten