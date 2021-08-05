checkAd

Intrado Announces Affiliation with L3Harris Technologies’ Mission Critical Alliance

Intrado joins Mission Critical Alliance to advance and accelerate the development and adoption of interoperable public safety technologies

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced it has joined the L3Harris Technologies’ Mission Critical Alliance (MCA), an association of public safety technology providers with shared goals of advancing the capabilities, compatibility, and security of mission critical solutions for public safety.

The MCA collaboration adds to Intrado’s strong partnerships with top tier public safety industry providers. The alliance will promote technology development, advancement, and security, and aims to solve some of the greatest challenges in public safety. MCA provides solutions that address the increasing need for technology to seamlessly and fully connect, integrate, and operate within a single environment. This alliance includes renowned leaders in network technologies and services, devices, and applications for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, and utilities communities.

“Intrado’s partnership with MCA demonstrates our commitment to our citizens, first responders, and progressive public safety technology,” said Jeff Robertson, President of Intrado Life & Safety. “We are dedicated to successfully solving the greatest challenges in the public safety industry. We can achieve this efficiently by collaborating with trusted third parties who share Intrado’s goal of accelerating innovation that can transform our industry and save lives.”

A critical next step with this alliance includes a presentation and interactive demonstration at the MCA Solution Center, incorporating Intrado’s forward-thinking integrated solutions, coming August 19-20 in San Antonio, TX.

“The addition of Intrado to the MCA will further expand our best-of-breed technology solution providers to openly collaborate to advance the capabilities, compatibility, and security of mission critical solutions,” said Nino DiCosmo, President, Public Safety and Professional Communications, L3Harris. “L3Harris and our MCA members remain steadfast in our commitment to providing solutions that are compatible, secure, and complete.”

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

About L3Harris Technologies MCA

The L3Harris MCA is a partner program for leading technology vendors offering products and services that are complementary to L3Harris’ core network and radio platforms. Alliance members explore technology synergies, furthering the development of interoperable communications in a connected, Internet of Things (IoT) environment. For more details on the MCA, including a full list of members; please visit: https://www.l3harris.com/all-capabilities/mission-critical-alliance.

