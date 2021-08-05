Progress to Participate in the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

The Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, which will be held virtually August 9-11, provides a broad look across the supply chain at existing and emerging technologies, and offers investors the opportunity to evaluate companies at the forefront of these innovations.

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that Anthony Folger, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Micciche, Vice President of Investor Relations, are scheduled to participate in investor meetings at Oppenheimer’s 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Monday, August 9.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact an Oppenheimer representative or the conference coordinator at opcoconferences@opco.com.

