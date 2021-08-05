Saranteas Joins First Citizens Bank as Treasury Management Services Executive

“Kristen is a proven leader with a track record of tremendous accomplishments and has vast expertise developing teams, executing sales strategies and helping clients reach their financial goals,” said Patrick Noble, Business Services Executive at First Citizens. “Her valuable insight will be a great asset to us; we’re glad to welcome her to First Citizens.”

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kristen Saranteas has joined First Citizens Bank as Treasury Management Services Executive. She leads the bank’s high-performing team serving commercial and business clients’ day-to-day cashflow needs, including payables and receivables, fraud mitigation and purchasing cards.

Saranteas brings 30 years of treasury management experience to First Citizens, including middle market and large corporate sales. Most recently, she was head of treasury management at First Midwest Bank in Chicago, responsible for all treasury management sales functions, including international services. Prior to joining First Midwest Bank, she worked at Wintrust Financial Corp and RBS-Citizens Bank.

Saranteas received bachelor’s degrees in International Studies and Spanish from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She is an accredited Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) and also completed both the Royal Bank of Scotland’s Executive Leadership Program run by Harvard Business School and the Babson College Advanced Leadership Development Program.

In the community, Saranteas has a passion for volunteerism, primarily with a focus on child education. She served on the board of City Year Chicago, part of the AmeriCorps national service network helping student success in areas of need within the Chicago Public School system, for over 15 years, most recently as vice chair. She also serves as president-elect for the Miami University Alumni Association Board.

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, First Citizens Bank serves customers at more than 500 branches in 19 states. First Citizens Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA), which had $55.2 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. For more information about First Citizens, visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First.

