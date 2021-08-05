checkAd

Invitation to Tallinna Sadam Investor Conference Webinar for the results of Q2 2021

AS Tallinna Sadam invites all the stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, introducing the results for Q2 2021. The webinar is scheduled for 10 August 2021 at 11.00 am Estonian time (UTC+3) and will be held in English on Microsoft Teams platform.

The Chairman of the Management Board Valdo Kalm and Chief Financial Officer Marko Raid will be presenting the results and answering the questions. The questions will be answered after the presentation. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions beforehand to e-mail: investor@ts.ee.

To join the webinar, please click here. The recording of the webinar will be available at the company’s web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2020 totalled EUR 107.4 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.4 million and profit EUR 28.5 million.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5342 6591

m.zirel@ts.ee





