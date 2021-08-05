Invitation to Tallinna Sadam Investor Conference Webinar for the results of Q2 2021

AS Tallinna Sadam invites all the stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, introducing the results for Q2 2021. The webinar is scheduled for 10 August 2021 at 11.00 am Estonian time (UTC+3) and will be held in English on Microsoft Teams platform.

The Chairman of the Management Board Valdo Kalm and Chief Financial Officer Marko Raid will be presenting the results and answering the questions. The questions will be answered after the presentation. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions beforehand to e-mail: investor@ts.ee .