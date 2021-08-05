checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc HelloFresh SE updates outlook for the full year 2021 based on strong year-to-date growth

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
HelloFresh SE updates outlook for the full year 2021 based on strong year-to-date growth

05-Aug-2021 / 18:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)

 

HelloFresh SE updates outlook for the full year 2021 based on strong year-to-date growth

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE000A161408
German Securities Code (WKN): A16140
Ticker Symbol: HFG
LEI: 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt am Main (Prime Standard)

Berlin, 5 August 2021 - On a preliminary basis consolidated revenue of HelloFresh SE ("Company") for the second quarter of 2021 is expected to amount to approx. EUR 1,555 million (Q2 2020: EUR 972 million; latest market expectations (arithmetic average of published broker estimates as of 5 August 2021): EUR 1,405 million). The HelloFresh Group's adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA") for the second quarter of 2021 is on a preliminary basis expected to amount to approx. EUR 158 million (Q2 2020: EUR 154 million; latest market expectations (arithmetic average of published broker estimates as of 5 August 2021): EUR 155 million).

Based on the Company's strong growth performance year-to-date, driven by strong customer growth and continued high order rates, its management board decided today to increase the Company's full year 2021 revenue growth outlook for the HelloFresh Group on a constant currency basis from previously between 35% and 45% to now between 45% and 55%. Based on current exchange rates, this would translate into a Euro-reported revenue growth of approx. three to four percentage points lower than the revenue growth on a constant currency basis. The arithmetic average of published broker estimates for 2021 Euro-reported revenue growth as of 5 August 2021 amounts to 41%.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc HelloFresh SE updates outlook for the full year 2021 based on strong year-to-date growth DGAP-Ad-hoc: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast HelloFresh SE updates outlook for the full year 2021 based on strong year-to-date growth 05-Aug-2021 / 18:48 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

