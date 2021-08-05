checkAd

DGAP-News exceet Group SCA: Financial Result First Half-Year 2021

DGAP-News: exceet Group SCA / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Report
exceet Group SCA: Financial Result First Half-Year 2021

05.08.2021 / 18:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Financial Result First Half-Year 2021

After sale of exceet Secure Solution GmbH, exceet Group SCA decided to divest the remaining operating entities GS Swiss PCB AG and Lucom GmbH Elektrokomponenten und Systeme, too. exceet Group SCA discloses these companies now as Discontinued Operations.

( Group Net Sales of the discontinued operations up to EUR 25.0 million (H1 2020: EUR 24.9 million).

( Group EBITDA increased to EUR 4.9 million (H1 2020: EUR 4.8 million) achieving an EBITDA margin of 19.5% (H1 2020: 19.4%).

( EUR 6.2 million Group Net Profit (H1 2020: EUR 3.1 million), including a profit of EUR 3.4 million arising from the divestment of exceet Secure Solutions GmbH


Grevenmacher, 5 August 2021 - After the sale of exceet Secure Solution GmbH and the planned divestment of GS Swiss PCB AG and Lucom GmbH Elektrokomponenten und Systeme all operating business is disclosed as Discontinued Operations. Continued operations is only related to the Corporate Business, which comprises the holding companies with its administrative costs. exceet is currently evaluating various strategic options with regard to its future.

The financial performance of the Group in H1 2021 was stable compared to prior year, while Q2 2021 outperformed Q1 2020. The Group's business was not impacted of the Corona crisis beside of the extended delivery of components and higher prices for some of them. Nevertheless the companies went on with the protection of the production processes by securing the supply chains and keeping inventory at higher levels, but also taking care of the personal safety of employees, customers and suppliers by suspending travelling and face-to-face meetings as well as home office work for certain members of the staff.

