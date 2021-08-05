checkAd

With National 811 Day Approaching, Homeowners and Contractors Reminded to Call 811 to Help Keep their Communities and Neighborhoods Safe

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 18:46  |  56   |   |   

Next Wednesday (8/11) is National Safe Digging Day, serving as a reminder to PG&E customers, contractors and anyone digging to call 811 a minimum of two business days prior to starting any digging project, no matter how large or small. 811 is a free service for anyone planning to dig. Utility workers will respond at no cost to you and mark the location of any underground lines. Making that free call will help avoid injuries, property damage and costly repairs.

Warmer weather months see an increase in digging projects, and unfortunately many of those projects are proceeding without a free call to 811 to have underground utilities marked for project sites. In fact, throughout PG&E’s service area of Northern and Central California:

  • 57 percent of all third-party dig-ins 2021 have been due to contractors and homeowners failing to call 811 before digging
  • In 91 percent of residential/homeowner dig-ins, 811 was not called
  • The average cost to repair damaged utility lines for a residential dig-in is $3,500
  • Some leading causes of homeowner/residential dig-ins include: building or replacing a fence, gardening and landscaping, planting a tree or removing a stump, sewer and irrigation work and building a deck or patio

As part of 811 Day, PG&E will be conducting 811 Safe Digging Webinars on Wednesday, August 11 at 7:00 A.M. and 3:30 P.M. and on Saturday, August 14 at 9:00 A.M. Customers can join to learn about the 811 process and how to safely dig once all underground lines have been marked. There will also be a live Q&A session as part of each webinar. To access the webinars, visit pge.com/811.

“Calling 811 before your digging project, no matter how large or small, to have the location of underground utility lines marked will help keep you, your families and neighbors safe and connected to essential utility services,” said Joe Forline, senior vice president of Gas Operations for PG&E. “811 is a free service, and calling 811 and digging safely will help both homeowners and contractors avoid costly repair bills that can be in the thousands of dollars.”

Utility lines can be shallow, sometimes only a few inches below the surface, due to erosion, previous digging projects and uneven surfaces. Utility lines need to be properly marked because even when digging only a few inches or digging in a location that’s previously been marked, the risk of striking an underground utility line still exists. A call to 811 is the best safeguard and the first line of defense to preventing strikes on underground utility lines.

Seite 1 von 2
PG&E Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

With National 811 Day Approaching, Homeowners and Contractors Reminded to Call 811 to Help Keep their Communities and Neighborhoods Safe Next Wednesday (8/11) is National Safe Digging Day, serving as a reminder to PG&E customers, contractors and anyone digging to call 811 a minimum of two business days prior to starting any digging project, no matter how large or small. 811 is a free …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Western Union Announces Agreement to Sell Western Union Business Solutions to Goldfinch Partners ...
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
bluebird bio, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Lemonade Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Jefferson Security Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 11, 2021
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21PG&E Outlines Additional Safety Measures It Is Deploying to Help with Historic Drought Impacts and Growing Wildfire Risk in California
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21PG&E’s Corporate Sustainability Report Shares Progress on Safety Improvements, Clean Energy Milestones, and Serving Customers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21In Response to District Attorney’s Statement, PG&E Disputes Criminal Charges Warranted in 2020 Zogg Fire
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Simple Steps Can Make a Big Impact on Reducing Risk and Keeping Homes Safer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21PG&E Corporation Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21State’s Grid Operator Asks Californians to Conserve Energy Today Due to High Energy Demand and Tight Supplies Across the West
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21PG&E Announces Major New Electric Infrastructure Safety Initiative to Protect Communities From Wildfire Threat
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Learn the Do’s and Don’ts of Fire-Resistant Landscaping
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21State’s Grid Operator Asks Electric Customers Across California to Conserve Power Today from 4-9 p.m.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.07.21State’s Grid Operator Asks Electric Customers Across California to Conserve Power Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten