Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Ecolab Inc. today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share, to be paid October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 14, 2021.



Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 84 consecutive years.