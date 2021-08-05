ShotSpotter Partners with Anti-Trafficking International (ATI) to Help Improve Investigations

Precision Policing Technology Leader to Provide ShotSpotter Investigate to Enhance Multi-Agency Collaboration

NEWARK, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human trafficking is a prevalent and growing crime in the United States, estimated to generate more than $150 billion worldwide in illicit profits that threaten communities across the United States and the globe. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported a national increase of 846% in reports of suspected child sex trafficking between 2010 and 2015. To combat this injustice, Anti-Trafficking International (ATI) has launched the National Human Trafficking Intelligence Center (NHTIC), a comprehensive, intelligence-driven solution to support law enforcement in recovering youth quickly and getting traffickers off the streets.



To bolster the initiative, ATI has teamed up with ShotSpotter, a precision policing technology leader. This month ShotSpotter will deploy its innovative ShotSpotter Investigate solution for a one-year pilot with the NHTIC. ShotSpotter Investigate will be used as the central digital case folder for the NHTIC, streamlining the efforts to capture, analyze, connect the dots and provide reporting and real-time intelligence to involved agencies across the United States. Through extensive analysis and data management functions, the solution will allow the NHTIC to better support the identification, interdiction, and disruption of human trafficking networks and also assist in the recovery of those being victimized.

"NHTIC is a game changer in the fight against human trafficking. Few victims of trafficking are ever identified, and we are changing this. We would not be able to accomplish this without the partnership of ShotSpotter,” said Anne Basham, Chief Executive Officer, Anti-Trafficking International. “Their commitment to ensuring public safety is truly an inspiration and we are thankful to be in this fight with them."

“Traffickers are constantly on the move going across state lines and jurisdictions, creating cross-agency challenges,” said Bill Woolf, founder of ATI and former Director of Human Trafficking Programs at the Department of Justice. “ShotSpotter Investigate will be the backbone of our investigations center and its collaboration and analytical tools will help bring perpetrators to justice.”

“We are proud to provide ShotSpotter Investigate to support this important initiative,” said ShotSpotter President and CEO Ralph A. Clark. “The stellar team at ATI is tackling the growing issue of trafficking and we are inspired to know that our technology will help them make a greater impact.”