checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Allianz SE: Allianz SE resolves on new share buy-back program with a volume of up to 750 million euros

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.08.2021, 18:56  |  40   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Allianz SE: Allianz SE resolves on new share buy-back program with a volume of up to 750 million euros

05-Aug-2021 / 18:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Allianz SE has resolved on a new share buy-back program. The volume of such new program will amount to up to 750 million euros. The program shall start in August 2021 and be finalized by December 31, 2021, at the latest. Allianz SE will cancel all repurchased shares.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Allianz SE!
Long
Basispreis 177,46€
Hebel 14,66
Ask 1,92
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 202,42€
Hebel 14,65
Ask 0,76
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Person making the notification: Michael Sieburg, Compliance Officer, Allianz SE

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
This document includes forward-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's current views and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the following: (i) the general economic and competitive situation in the Allianz's core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets (in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) adverse publicity, regulatory actions or litigation with respect to the Allianz Group, other well-known companies and the financial services industry generally, (iv) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (v) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (vi) persistency levels, (vii) the extent of credit defaults, (viii) interest rate levels, (ix) currency exchange rates, most notably the EUR/USD exchange rate, (x) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (xi) the impact of acquisitions including and related integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xii) the general competitive conditions that, in each individual case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these changes can be exacerbated by terrorist activities.
No duty to update
Allianz assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information we are required to disclose by law.

05-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 38 00 - 7555
E-mail: investor.relations@allianz.com
Internet: www.allianz.com
ISIN: DE0008404005
WKN: 840400
Indices: DAX-30, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1224505

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1224505  05-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224505&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetAllianz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Allianz SE: Allianz SE resolves on new share buy-back program with a volume of up to 750 million euros DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback Allianz SE: Allianz SE resolves on new share buy-back program with a volume of up to 750 million euros 05-Aug-2021 / 18:56 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Neun-Monats-Bericht: Aurubis erzielt hervorragendes Ergebnis
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Umsatzwachstum von 15 Prozent im ersten Halbjahr. Startklar für das ...
DGAP-News: Schweizerischer Anlegerschutzverein: kritisiert Meyer Burger Technology AG (MBT) für Verletzung ...
DGAP-News: Rekordergebnis im 1. Halbjahr - BayWa AG mit kräftigem Zuwachs bei Energie, Agrar und Bau
DGAP-News: Manz AG im ersten Halbjahr 2021 mit positiver Ergebnisentwicklung
DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet AG: United Internet increases full-year guidance after successful first half-year ...
Cooper Standard Reports Second Quarter Results; Semiconductor-related Customer Shutdowns and ...
EQS-Adhoc: Rekordergebnisse im 2. Quartal und 1. Halbjahr 2021 dank anhaltendem Marktwachstum und starker ...
DGAP-Adhoc: RheinLand Holding AG: Auswirkungen der Unwetterkatastrophen auf das erwartete Konzernergebnis der ...
Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty handelt ab heute an der australischen Börse ASX und sichert sich ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Reassessment of risks relating to Structured Alpha Funds
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:22 UhrNRW-Regierung rechnet mit Flutschäden in zweistelliger Milliardenhöhe
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
19:16 UhrAllianz kündigt neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm an - Kurs steigt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
18:56 UhrAllianz to Buy Back Shares for up to EUR 750 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
18:56 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Allianz SE beschließt neues Rückkaufprogramm für eigene Aktien im Volumen von bis zu 750 Millionen Euro (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
18:56 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Allianz SE beschließt neues Rückkaufprogramm für eigene Aktien im Volumen von bis zu 750 Millionen Euro
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
11:11 UhrROUNDUP: Hannover Rück bekräftigt Gewinnziel trotz Flutschäden und Corona-Toten
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09:34 UhrDAX steht weiter hoch: Diese Aktien besitzen Potenzial!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
04.08.21Börse Stuttgart-News: Euwax Trends
Börse Stuttgart | Marktberichte
04.08.21Allianz: Aktie erreicht wichtige Unterstützungszone
Index- und Devisentrends | Kommentare
04.08.21Beliebteste Aktien – Biontech vor Moderna und CureVac
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare