checkAd

Hellofresh Q2 Beats Consensus, but EBITDA Margin Outlook Cut on Higher Costs

Autor: PLX AI
05.08.2021, 18:54  |  51   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Hellofresh Q2 earnings beat consensus on strong revenue growth, but the full-year EBITDA margin outlook is cut because of higher costs.Q2 revenue EUR 1,555 million vs. estimate EUR 1,410 millionQ2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 158 million vs. …

  • (PLX AI) – Hellofresh Q2 earnings beat consensus on strong revenue growth, but the full-year EBITDA margin outlook is cut because of higher costs.
  • Q2 revenue EUR 1,555 million vs. estimate EUR 1,410 million
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 158 million vs. estimate EUR 117 million
  • Outlook FY revenue growth 45-55%, up from 35-45% previously
  • New Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin between 8.25% and 10.25% compared to previously between 10% and 12%
  • Hellofresh accelerating the ramp-up of its production capacity and therefore planning higher than initially anticipated fulfillment expenses in 2021, primarily due to initially lower productivity and underutilization in new production sites
  • In addition, the Company is further accelerating the growth of key functions, especially of its technology and data teams
  • Says this continued investment into the Company's infrastructure and platform is an important component to achieve its midterm growth ambition


HelloFresh Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hellofresh Q2 Beats Consensus, but EBITDA Margin Outlook Cut on Higher Costs (PLX AI) – Hellofresh Q2 earnings beat consensus on strong revenue growth, but the full-year EBITDA margin outlook is cut because of higher costs.Q2 revenue EUR 1,555 million vs. estimate EUR 1,410 millionQ2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 158 million vs. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Bayer Buys Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 Billion Upfront Plus Milestones
Kambi Says Unaffected by Penn National Gaming Buying Score Media
Beiersdorf H1 Revenue Just Above Estimates
Adidas Raises Outlook After Q2 Earnings Crush Estimates
SGS Says Granzer Acquisition Was Canceled
Lemonade Q2 Adjusted EBITDA USD -40.4 Million vs. Estimate USD -41 Million
Novo Nordisk Keeps Rising as BofA Upgrades Twice on New Obesity Drug
United Internet Raises Revenue, EBITDA Outlook After Earnings Beat Consensus
Bayer Falls 6% Despite Earnings Beat as Crop Science Outlook Disappoints
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Yara Sells Salitre Phosphate Mining Project in Brazil for USD 410 Million
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Siemens Gamesa Gives New FY Outlook After Q3 Earnings
Siemens Names Bienert CEO of Financial Services
Bayer Buys Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 Billion Upfront Plus Milestones
Vonovia Raises Offer for Deutsche Wohnen to EUR 53 per Share from EUR 52 Before
Mowi Is Still a Buy Despite Q2 Earnings Miss, Nordea Says
PREVIEW: Novo Nordisk New Obesity Drug & Guidance in Focus, Analysts Say
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Kuehne+Nagel Buys Norwegian Perishables Freight Forwarder Salmosped
PepsiCo Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised for 2021
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:17 UhrHellofresh erhöht Wachstumsprognose - Investitionen drücken auf Marge
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
18:48 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE aktualisiert Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 aufgrund des starken Wachstums im laufenden Geschäftsjahr (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
18:48 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE aktualisiert Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 aufgrund des starken Wachstums im laufenden Geschäftsjahr
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
18:48 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE updates outlook for the full year 2021 based on strong year-to-date growth
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
04.08.21HelloFresh-Aktie vor Q2-Zahlen: Was können wir erwarten?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
02.08.21HelloFresh-Aktie: Auf dem Weg zum Onlinesupermarkt?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
26.07.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Hellofresh gefragt - Jefferies rechnet mit höheren Umsatzzielen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21JEFFERIES stuft Hellofresh auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
24.07.21HINTERGRUND/Frischer Wind für den Dax: Wer steigt im September auf?
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21JPMORGAN stuft Hellofresh auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere