Hellofresh Q2 Beats Consensus, but EBITDA Margin Outlook Cut on Higher Costs

(PLX AI) – Hellofresh Q2 earnings beat consensus on strong revenue growth, but the full-year EBITDA margin outlook is cut because of higher costs.

Q2 revenue EUR 1,555 million vs. estimate EUR 1,410 million

Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 158 million vs. estimate EUR 117 million

Outlook FY revenue growth 45-55%, up from 35-45% previously

New Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin between 8.25% and 10.25% compared to previously between 10% and 12%

Hellofresh accelerating the ramp-up of its production capacity and therefore planning higher than initially anticipated fulfillment expenses in 2021, primarily due to initially lower productivity and underutilization in new production sites

In addition, the Company is further accelerating the growth of key functions, especially of its technology and data teams

Says this continued investment into the Company's infrastructure and platform is an important component to achieve its midterm growth ambition



HelloFresh Aktie





