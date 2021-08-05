checkAd

Allianz to Buy Back Shares for up to EUR 750 Million

Autor: PLX AI
05.08.2021, 18:56  |  34   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Allianz SE resolves on new share buy-back program with a volume of up to 750 million euros.

19:22 UhrNRW-Regierung rechnet mit Flutschäden in zweistelliger Milliardenhöhe
19:16 UhrAllianz kündigt neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm an - Kurs steigt
18:56 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Allianz SE beschließt neues Rückkaufprogramm für eigene Aktien im Volumen von bis zu 750 Millionen Euro (deutsch)
18:56 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Allianz SE beschließt neues Rückkaufprogramm für eigene Aktien im Volumen von bis zu 750 Millionen Euro
18:56 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Allianz SE resolves on new share buy-back program with a volume of up to 750 million euros
11:11 UhrROUNDUP: Hannover Rück bekräftigt Gewinnziel trotz Flutschäden und Corona-Toten
09:34 UhrDAX steht weiter hoch: Diese Aktien besitzen Potenzial!
04.08.21Börse Stuttgart-News: Euwax Trends
04.08.21Allianz: Aktie erreicht wichtige Unterstützungszone
04.08.21Beliebteste Aktien – Biontech vor Moderna und CureVac
