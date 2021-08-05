checkAd

Sprott Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2021 Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 19:08  |  37   |   |   

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (“Sprott” or the “Company”) (NYSE/TSX: SII) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a second quarter 2021 dividend of US$0.25 per common share, payable on August 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2021.

Registered shareholders who are residents of Canada as reflected in the Company’s shareholders register, as well as beneficial holders (i.e., shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary) whose intermediary is a participant in CDS Clearing and Depositary Services Inc. or its nominee, CDS & Co. (“CDS”), will receive their dividend in Canadian dollars, calculated based on the spot price exchange rate on August 31, 2021. Registered shareholders resident outside of Canada as reflected in Sprott’s shareholders register, including the United States, as well as beneficial holders whose intermediary is a participant in The Depository Trust Company or its nominee, Cede & Co., will receive their dividend in U.S. dollars. However, beneficial holders whose intermediary is a participant in CDS, may elect to change the currency of their dividend payments to U.S. dollars and can contact their broker for more details. Registered shareholders, other than CDS, who are residents of Canada and wish to receive their dividend in U.S. dollars should make arrangements to deposit their common shares with CDS, and make a currency election, prior to August 16, 2021.

The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Sprott

Sprott is a global leader in precious metals and real assets investments. With offices in Toronto, New York, and London, Sprott is dedicated to providing investors with specialized investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities, Lending, and Brokerage. Sprott’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE:SII) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX:SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

Investor contact information: (416) 943-4394 or ir@sprott.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sprott Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2021 Dividend TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sprott Inc. (“Sprott” or the “Company”) (NYSE/TSX: SII) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a second quarter 2021 dividend of US$0.25 per common share, payable on August 31, 2021 to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
CoinShares Announces 2021 Interim Financial Results
SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence
Core One Labs’ Virtual Town Hall Reveals Company is Nearing Production of Biosynthesized Psilocybin: Breakthrough In the Psychedelic Space Expected Upon Successful Completion
FLYHT Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Asante Gold Announces Acquisition of Resolute’s Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana for US$90 Million Cash
Ranchero Gold Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Financing in Connection with RTO Transaction with ...
Goliath Adds Second Drill Based on Extensive Mineralization Observed From First 5 Holes, Drilling ...
Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Exagen Appoints Ana Hooker to Board of Directors
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
XpresSpa Group Announces Collaboration with the “Go Give One” Campaign by the World Health ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board