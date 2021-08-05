Verizon and AWS cover 13 of top 20 metro areas with mobile edge computing

What you need to know:



Developers and businesses can now build and deploy applications at the edge of Verizon’s wireless network in three new locations: Chicago, Houston and Phoenix.

Beame is using Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength to offer students and prospects of Morehouse College virtual tours of the campus and remote learning tools thanks to a high-fidelity, co-presence experience with super low-latency.

With Verizon 5G Edge, innovators can develop applications for use cases such as immersive VR gaming, video distribution, and connected and autonomous vehicles that require latency many times faster than the blink of an eye.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Developers and businesses can now build and deploy applications at the edge of Verizon’s wireless network in three new locations: Chicago, Houston and Phoenix. Verizon 5G Edge, a real-time cloud computing platform, with AWS Wavelength brings AWS compute and storage services to the edge of Verizon’s wireless network. The combination minimizes the latency and network hops required to connect from an application hosted on AWS to the end user’s device. Launched in August 2020, the companies now offer 5G mobile edge computing (MEC) via Wavelength Zones in 13 of the top 20 metropolitan areas in the U.S. for a variety of applications such as machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and video and game streaming.

Tour the Campus, Talk to Students, Take Classes...Without Leaving Home



Many innovators are already testing their solutions at the edge of Verizon’s 5G network with AWS Wavelength including Aetho, the makers of Beame . Aetho is working with Morehouse College to create a 3D, fully interactive, online version of the campus so prospective students can tour the campus with an experience that feels like it’s in-person without traveling to the school. Beame provides augmented reality (AR) and extended reality (XR) communication and collaboration to deliver meaningful engagements through photorealistic 3D avatars.



Using 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength, Beame is enabling Morehouse College, an HBCU, to offer students and prospects a high fidelity co-presence experience with super low-latency. Using Beame’s application on their smartphone or AR headset, students and prospects can be teleported into an XR experience and interact with Morehouse ambassadors and admissions staff in near real-time.