DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp. / Key word(s): Conference
Burcon to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

05.08.2021 / 19:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Release

Burcon to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Vancouver, British Columbia, August 5, 2021 - Burcon NutraScience Corporation ("Burcon or the "Company") (TSX: BU) (NASDAQ: BRCN), a global technology leader in the development of clean-label, plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, today announced that it will present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 12, 2021 at 1:00pm ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at:
https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord60/bu.to/2557984

Burcon management will also host one-on-one virtual investor meetings during the conference, which runs from August 10-12, 2021.

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or James@HaydenIR.com.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of clean-label, plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. With over 290 issued patents and 200 additional patent applications developed over a span of more than 20 years, Burcon has grown an extensive portfolio of composition, application and process patents covering novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower seed and more. In 2019, Merit Functional Foods Corporation ("Merit Foods") was established in a joint venture between Burcon and three veteran food industry executives. Merit Foods has built a state-of-the-art protein production facility in Manitoba, Canada to produce, under licence, Burcon's novel pea and canola protein ingredients. For more information, visit www.burcon.ca.

