Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Coinbase Global, Inc.

Federman & Sherwood announces that on July 22, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 11, 12(a)(2) and 15 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933 and Title 15 United States Code Sections 77k,77l(a)(2) and 77o, including allegations of issuing a series of materially false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is April 14, 2021 through May 19, 2021.

To learn how to participate in this action, please visit https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-announces-the-filin ...

The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Coinbase Global, Inc. investors who purchased common stock during the Class Period. You may move the Court no later than Monday, September 20, 2021 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this litigation, or should you have any questions regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact: Priscilla Scoggins at pms@federmanlaw.com or visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com

